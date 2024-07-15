PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Signs Comedians Chris Kattan, Andy Bolduc and Joseph Nuñez to Multi-Year Deal for Idiotically Speaking Podcast

Upcoming Guests Include Current and Former Saturday Night Live Cast Members and Comedians Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Chris Parnell and Cecily Strong



Idiotically Speaking to Feature Q&A and Improv Hybrid Format

10th New Podcast Joining PodcastOne Network This Fiscal Year, 41st in Last 12 Months, 185 Total Podcasts

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has signed comedian and actor Chris Kattan to a multi-year contract for the exclusive sales and distribution rights for Kattan’s debut podcast, Idiotically Speaking with Chris Kattan. The weekly comedy variety show podcast is set for a July 24, 2024 debut and upcoming guests include Saturday Night Live alum and fellow comedians Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Chris Parnell and Cecily Strong.

Join Kattan and co-hosts Andy Bolduc and Joseph Nuñez as each week Kattan invites his funniest friends to catch up on old times and hear about the new stuff too (if we have to). Then, our trio ropes their guest into an outrageous scenario where they have to improvise their way out! Will they spin comedy gold or will they just be... Idiotically Speaking?

“PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome Chris, Andy and Joseph to the network. Chris’ comic genius, his improvisational skills and his rapport with his co hosts on Idiotically Speaking are great additions to the roster of shows already part of our slate of programming. We know that listeners and advertisers will equally embrace this show with enthusiasm,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

"Andy, Joey, and I are incredibly excited to launch the show on PodcastOne," said Chris Kattan. "It's such a joy to get to interview old friends, reconnect, and chat about our journeys, from our days on SNL to our lives today. And we can't wait for fans to hear the hilarious new sketches we're cooking up with these comedy legends each week."

Chris Kattan is an actor, comedian, producer and novelist. He was born in Los Angeles, California. His father was one of the original founders of the famous Improv company, the Groundlings. Back when Chris was six years old, his father Kip King took him to the Groundlings shows every weekend where Chris watched his father perform with other legends like Paul Rubens, who created Pee-Wee Herman. Years later, Chris became one of the main Groundlings company members. There he was discovered and moved to New York to join Saturday Night Live where he did eight seasons from 1996 to 2004. On SNL he created characters such as Mango, Mr. Peepers and the Roxbury guys with Will Ferrell. He then moved on to star in films such as Corky Romano, Undercover Brother, House on Haunted Hill and Night at the Roxbury. Currently, he is touring the country with his wildly successful stand up comedy show, he continues to act, write and produce new projects.

Andy Bolduc is a comedian, actor, and writer based in Chicago. He is a member of the mainstage cast at The Second City, co-writing and performing in The Second City’s 110th, 111th, and 112th revues. Originally from Bangor, Maine, Andy trained and improvised at the Annoyance Theatre, iO, and ImprovAcadia. His sketch group, Cigarette Sandwich, was voted the Chicago Reader’s Best Digital Sketch Show in 2020. When not at The Second City, he performs on shows with his brother Pat, who is also a Chicago-based comedian, to the delight of their parents.

Joseph Nuñez is an actor, comedian, and writer. He is a Chicago native who also resides in Los Angeles. He has worked on several television, film, animated features and series. Some of his television highlights include Arrested Development, Prison Break, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Bless This Mess. Film highlights include Domino, Seven Pounds, 40 Year Old Virgin, Superbad, and the upcoming feature, Waltzing with Brando. Animation highlights include Rango and Elena of Avalor for Disney.

Idiotically Speaking with Chris Kattan is available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Tactful Pettiness and The Schaub Show.

