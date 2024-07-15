Tourists Flock to Hong Kong for Doraemon, City Cashes in on Cultural IP Economy

Hong Kong, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The "100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS" exhibition opens its doors today in Tsim Sha Tsui's K11 art and cultural district, attracting a record-breaking crowd. The event, featuring the beloved 1969 manga character, Doraemon, underscores Hong Kong's emerging status as a cultural hub.

The exhibition, held at the renowned Avenue of Stars, drew a significant influx of visitors to the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade. The event kicked off with a "blue" carpet at the Avenue, leading to large-scale Doraemon sculptures scattered both indoors and outdoors. According to K11 spokesperson, the footfall marked an impressive increase compared to the usual traffic.

The centrepiece of the exhibition was a 12-meter inflatable Doraemon, touted as the world's tallest. The magnitude of the attraction highlights Hong Kong's commitment to hosting grand cultural events.

This event is a part of Hong Kong's broader strategy to capitalise on the 'Mega Events Economy.' Since 2022, the city has been actively strategising to establish itself as a hub for major cultural gatherings. Government officials stress that such events are vital for boosting tourism and invigorating the local economy. High-profile events, like Art Basel Hong Kong, attest to the city's expanding influence in the cultural IP landscape.

According to the officials, these mega events, strategically leveraging popular culture, aim not only to draw tourists but also to stimulate local spending, benefiting sectors from retail to hospitality. Reports indicate that one tourist at the exhibition plans to spend a substantial sum on their trip, reflecting the broader economic benefits tied to such cultural attractions.

Adrian Cheng, Founder of K11 and a strong advocate of cultural exchange, remarked on the event: "This exhibition exemplifies the substantial economic impact that cultural IP can bring to Hong Kong. It's a vibrant demonstration of how the fusion of culture and commerce can energise our city's economy."

Janet, a visitor who travelled from the Philippines, said, "I knew I had to come to Hong Kong when I first heard about the exhibition. It's always wonderful to see your favourite childhood character in 'real life'. We rarely get events like this at home, so I'm ready to spend HK$15,000 on merchandises and other Doraemon experiences that comes with the show."

While merchandises are flying off the shelves at the promenade, adjacent to the exhibition at K11 MUSEA, the restaurant is drawing in locals and travellers with its Doraemon-themed set menu. Another restaurant operator, LUDBUDS F&B Group, which runs several restaurants in the Tsim Sha Tsui area, also has similar offerings.

"The exhibition has clearly brought more tourists and families to Tsim Sha Tsui. It opens up the opportunity to attract customers with our Doraemon set menu," said Berfa Chow, Chief Operating Officer of LUBUDS F&B Group Ltd. Chow estimates that the revenue will increase by 30-40% during the event period.

Hotel stays generated by the event are also seeing a boost. Casper Tsui, Executive Director of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, said, "The Doraemon exhibition, which runs across July and August, coincides with other large-scale exhibitions such as the Book Fair and Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong. Additionally, there will be an exhibition football match featuring a La Liga team in Hong Kong. This series of events is expected to attract overnight visitors from the region and boost hotel occupancy rates. Occupancy rate of hotels in prime locations is expected to reach 80-90%, with hotels with special themes likely more.

As Hong Kong continues to curate and host innovative, large-scale cultural events, it solidifies its reputation as a premier destination for global cultural exchange. The DORAEMON exhibition is more than just an attraction; it embodies the city's strategic economic and cultural vision.

K11 Founder Adrian Cheng, said, "The '100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS' exhibition is not only a mega event for the city and the region, but also a prime example of cultural IP exchange. It successfully brings the iconic Japanese cultural IP to Hong Kong and spotlights other anime-inspired figures and Hong Kong film stars celebrated on the Avenue of Stars. This exhibition reflects Hong Kong's status as East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange, which will continue to boost our tourism, F&B, and retail industries, generating both popularity and economic prosperity."

