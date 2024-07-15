Update of the scientific opinion on tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) and its derivatives in food

The European Commission asked EFSA to update its 2011 risk assessment on tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) and five derivatives in food. Neurotoxicity and carcinogenicity were considered as the critical effects of TBBPA in rodent studies. The available evidence indicates that the carcinogenicity of TBBPA occurs via non‐genotoxic mechanisms. Taking into account the new data, the CONTAM Panel considered it appropriate to set a tolerable daily intake (TDI). Based on decreased interest in social interaction in male mice, a lowest observed adverse effect level (LOAEL) of 0.2 mg/kg body weight (bw) per day was identified and selected as the reference point for the risk characterisation. Applying the default uncertainty factor of 100 for inter‐ and intraspecies variability, and a factor of 3 to extrapolate from the LOAEL to NOAEL, a TDI for TBBPA of 0.7 μg/kg bw per day was established. Around 2100 analytical results for TBBPA in food were used to estimate dietary exposure for the European population. The most important contributors to the chronic dietary LB exposure to TBBPA were fish and seafood, meat and meat products and milk and dairy products. The exposure estimates to TBBPA were all below the TDI, including those estimated for breastfed and formula‐fed infants. Accounting for the uncertainties affecting the assessment, the CONTAM Panel concluded with 90%–95% certainty that the current dietary exposure to TBBPA does not raise a health concern for any of the population groups considered. There were insufficient data on the toxicity of any of the TBBPA derivatives to derive reference points, or to allow a comparison with TBBPA that would support assignment to an assessment group for the purposes of combined risk assessment.