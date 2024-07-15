Special Investigating Unit on allegations of serious maladministration in Nelson Mandela bay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 170 of 2024 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM) and to recover any financial lossessuffered by the State or NMBMM.

Proclamation 170 of 2024 authorises the SIU to probe procurement and contracting for goods and services by or on behalf of the Municipality to supply, deliver and off-loading LED street lighting and flood lighting luminaires, and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.

The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure incurred by NMBMM or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of NMBMM,

the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 November 2020 and 12 July 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 November 2020 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

SIU Spokesperson

Cell: : 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za