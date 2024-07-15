Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces Shareholder Loyalty Campaign in Partnership with TiiCKER and B2i Digital

The new loyalty program will reward Kolibri’s retail shareholders with exclusive perks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Kolibri”) (NASDAQ: KGEI; TSX: KEI), an energy company focused on acquiring and developing energy projects in oil and gas, today announced the launch of a shareholder loyalty campaign in partnership with TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, and B2i Digital, a digital marketing powerhouse specializing in direct communication with retail investors.



For the first time, Kolibri will be able to reach its retail investor audience through a perk program hosted on TiiCKER’s web-based and mobile app platforms, as well as digital marketing campaigns directed at B2i’s community of over 850,000 investors. This combination will offer Kolibri a comprehensive suite of services to verify, educate and reward its retail investors. Retail shareholders holding the Company’s stock will access an Amazon gift card or a branded Kolibri baseball hat, available to investors with qualifying ownership levels.

"The senior management of Kolibri understands the power of saying ‘thank you’ to its retail investors,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “We’re honored to be a part of this partnership, working with Kolibri as a forward-thinking B2i Digital Featured Company and TiiCKER as the leading verified shareholder perks platform to help recognize the importance of this investing community."

“With 78% of individual investors more likely to buy stock in companies that offer shareholder perks, there is significant opportunity for the energy industry to attract and engage these vital stakeholders,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “We’re proud to partner with Kolibri to engage their shareholders and launch an industry-first shareholder loyalty campaign, empowering and rewarding their most loyal owners.”

TiiCKER and B2i began partnering in October 2023 to provide innovative solutions for public companies seeking to increase engagement with their retail investor communities. Through the world’s first verified perks technology, TiiCKER provides public companies with a channel for shareholder engagement by establishing valuable first-party relationships with their investor bases while rewarding investors for engaging with the brands they own and love. Supporting these efforts, B2i Digital leverages paid and organic digital marketing to reach retail investors with facts-based, regulatory-compliant information.

Kolibri owns and operates energy properties across the United States, promoting the responsible development of energy resources. It pursues efficient and profitable growth through a risk-balanced approach, focusing on oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy projects.

For more information about the campaign, visit tiicker.com/KGEI.

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol KEI and on the NASDAQ under the stock symbol KGEI.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 120 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a winner of the 2024 American Business Awards® Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year, a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook, and a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

