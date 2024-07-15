Red Van Announces Strategic Partnership with Shopify to Enhance Ecommerce Services for Enterprise Clients

CarBahn Selects Red Van to Elevate Ecommerce Site Using Shopify’s Best-in-Class Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Van, the commerce consulting firm built to scale enterprise brands, today announces a strategic partnership with Shopify, launching the next phase of the company’s growth and reinforcing its leadership in the industry.



The strategic partnership with Shopify signifies a major evolution in Red Van’s offerings and ability to provide the most innovative and effective solutions for clients.

“The entire Red Van team is excited about Shopify’s commitment to serving the enterprise segment, bringing incredibly innovative capabilities like ShopPay and the Shop App to enterprise customers. Having exclusively served this market segment since 2012, we know what it takes to succeed, and Shopify's track record is indisputable,” said Harvey Bierman, CEO of Red Van. “By enabling, supporting and driving innovation for global brands and large omni-channel retailers in collaboration with Shopify, we will make commerce even better and unlock even more trust for us, our customers, and the broader ecommerce community.”

Founded by Steve Dinan, CarBahn is the leader in BMW, Audi, and Mercedes aftermarket performance engineering. They were ready to put Red Van’s new partnership with Shopify to work right away. CarBahn seeks to improve overall customer experience and is eager to integrate the tools Shopify is best known for without completely overhauling its ecommerce site.

“We chose Red Van for their stellar and trusted reputation building custom solutions for enterprises like CarBahn,” said Zachary Burgeson, CMO, at CarBahn. “We know their talented team can make a meaningful impact on our business, integrating Shopify’s best-converting checkout and frictionless payment tools as well as their extensible product data models.”

Over the last decade, Red Van has developed a rich ecosystem of ecommerce tools purpose-built for enterprise clients, including their proprietary Autobahn Platform which accelerates time to market. Their team of experienced and passionate developers, all located right here in the United States, has launched more than 400 ecommerce websites.

“Red Van presents immense opportunity in key verticals and segments, and we look forward to continuing to tackle the enterprise space together," said Colleen Oates, Director of Partnership at Shopify. “Their relationships and leadership in the industry will propel the growth and adoption of our enterprise tools in the market.”

To lead these new strategic partnerships and fuel the company’s growth, Red Van has built an experienced marketing team, including recent hire Kristin Simmons, Head of Partner Marketing and Alliances. Simmons will forge new partnerships and empower Red Van to better support the evolving needs of the digital commerce market.

