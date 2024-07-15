Urinalysis Market: $ 4.3B to $ 6.8B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Urinalysis Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Consumables (Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Dipsticks, Disposable, Reagents), Instruments (Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers)), Test Type (Biochemical, Sediment), Application (UTI, Diabetes) - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 9.6%. The rise in PoC testing, driven by convenience and the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with technological advancements and growing patient awareness, has bolstered market growth. The demand for urinalysis is particularly strong among the aging population, who require frequent testing to manage age-associated diseases like CKD. Technological advancements, such as automated analyzers, have improved accuracy and convenience, although the market faces challenges like high capital investments and a shortage of skilled technicians. Opportunities lie in innovations like digital microscopy and microfluidics for affordable, advanced urinalysis. Regulatory changes, however, pose ongoing challenges. In 2023, consumables dominated the market, driven by recurring demand for testing supplies, and disease screening led by application due to its role in early detection of conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease. North America held the largest market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure. Key players include Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Cardinal Health, Abbott, and Danaher.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany): Market Leader in Urinalysis

Siemens Healthineers AG emerged as the top player in the urinalysis market in 2023, maintaining a robust global presence attributed to its extensive product portfolio. The company prioritizes innovation through significant investments in research and development, adopting strategic measures such as partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to reinforce its market position. By partnering with new businesses, Siemens Healthineers enhances its existing segments and incorporates cutting-edge technologies and products into its portfolio.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland): Major Player in Biochemical Urinalysis

In 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. commanded a substantial market share within the urinalysis market. Roche's leadership is driven by its vast product portfolio of urine analyzers and test strips, focusing on innovation and significant investments in R&D to develop new and advanced products. The company’s strong sales and distribution network worldwide enables effective marketing of its products across various countries, further solidifying its market position.

Cardinal Health (US): Prominent Position in the Urinalysis Market

Cardinal Health held a prominent position in the urinalysis market in 2023, deriving a significant portion of its revenue from the US markets. The company focuses on expanding its self-manufacturing capacity and sourcing capabilities while optimizing its global supply chain. For instance, in April 2023, Cardinal Health opened two new distribution centers in Central Ohio to support its Medical Segment, particularly its US Medical Products and Distribution (USMPD) and At-home Solutions businesses. Through cost-saving initiatives in global manufacturing and supply chain, the company achieves substantial benefits, pursuing both organic growth opportunities and strategic investments to diversify its capabilities and create lasting value.

Consumables Dominate Product Segment in Urinalysis Market

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment includes pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, while the instruments segment encompasses automated urine analyzers, semi-automated urine analyzers, and point-of-care urine analyzers. In 2023, consumables accounted for the largest market share, driven by the necessity for routine and repeated testing in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs, along with the increased use of these products by patients undergoing regular monitoring for chronic conditions like diabetes or kidney disease.

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Lead Test Type Segment in Urinalysis Market

By test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical tests, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2023, the pregnancy & fertility tests segment held the largest share of the market. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness about family planning in developing countries, increasing premarital sex, and the convenience of home testing coupled with rapid result generation.

Disease Screening Dominates Application Segment in Urinalysis Market

Categorized by application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility testing. In 2023, the disease screening segment accounted for the predominant share of the market. The increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney ailments globally and the need for regular monitoring of these conditions significantly drive the demand for urinalysis.

Asia Pacific Forecasted to Demonstrate Highest CAGR in Regional Segment of Urinalysis Market

The urinalysis market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Within these regions, Asia Pacific is forecasted to demonstrate the highest CAGR. Governments in several Asia Pacific countries are implementing initiatives to address the burden of chronic conditions and improve access to quality healthcare services. Funding support for research and development in early disease diagnostics fosters innovation and drives market growth.

