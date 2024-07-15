Karen Lawson of IHWC Productions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of conventional medicine, physicians often turn to medications and surgeries to attempt to take away or moderate our pains and other symptoms. In a conventional doctor-patient interaction, they are likely to do physical diagnostics and give you an antibiotic or other pharmaceutical, which may take away or suppress your symptoms but do not necessarily treat the underlying cause of the illness—rarely do they apply a whole person perspective. Conventional western biomedicine has become the standardized ‘scientific’ system of medical practice used in hospitals and clinics all over the world. Yet, while humans in many places are living longer than ever before, we suffer an increasing burden of chronic illness, even while we know that our beliefs and lifestyle behaviors in nutrition, sleep, exercise, stress management, relationship choices, and epigenetics are major contributors to the development of health disorders. Many people are unaware of, frustrated by, feel unequipped, or are unable to focus on their own health and wellness behaviors and make changes. What if we could break that cycle? What if we could finally achieve our best health tailored to our precise needs and desires? One of the most optimal ways may be by working with a nationally board-certified health and wellbeing coach, who can support us in choosing to live our very best possible lives.

Karen Lawson, MD, DABIHM, NBC-HWC, is a highly sought after keynote speaker, published author, consultant, and founder of IHWC Productions, LLC. Karen is a physician, board-certified in Integrative and Holistic Medicine, Past-President of the American Holistic Medical Association (now the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine www.aihm.org), a founding Diplomat of the American Board of Integrative and Holistic Medicine, and a founding board member of the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching (www.nbhwc.org).

Through IHWC Productions, Karen partners with organizations, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions to educate healthcare students, providers, consumers, and organizations about integrative health and wellness coaching, and other approaches to advancing integrative healthcare.

Having been in the trenches as both a physician and a health coach, Karen knows that 'true success' isn’t an endpoint—it’s an on-going process and evolving lifestyle choices. Conventional medicine, complementary health care practices, and health coaching all have their places, she emphasizes, and that’s why--to truly achieve success--integrative healthcare is essential. Because of the dedicated work of professionals like Karen, over the last several decades, many systems of healthcare have been slowly progressing toward a more integrative, whole person, and individualized approach to health and healing.

Dr. Lawson stresses that conventional medicine appropriately uses pharmaceuticals and surgical interventions as needed to treat trauma and illnesses—especially acute ones. Integrative medicine, however, is a more sustainable approach to most health concerns, especially chronic ones, because it addresses the root causes of our illnesses—seeking to foster healing at the levels of mind, body, and spirit. An integration between biomedicine and complementary forms of healthcare, with individuals responsibly advocating for their own health, while being supported by skilled health and wellbeing coaches, is the formula for our best health outcomes—both as individuals and as a society.

However, emphasizes Karen, no matter how much doctors may instruct patients to follow a nutritious, unprocessed whole-foods, plant-forward diet; exercise regularly; not smoke or drink excessively; manage their stress; wear seatbelts and bike helmets; get adequate sleep; pursue healthy relationships; and make choices in alignment with their values; most people will not be able to follow through with lasting lifestyle behavioral changes on their own. That is why health and wellbeing coaching is the best tool for everyone seeking to create actionable strategies tailored to their specific interests, needs, and wellbeing goals.

When our health is compromised, Karen says, everything else takes a back seat. When working with a nationally board-certified integrative health and wellness coach, you engage collaboratively to create a long-term vision of wellbeing with action plans for achieving the positive changes you desire. Coaching helps build one’s own self-efficacy and internal motivation, while increasing one’s confidence, and providing trusted support and accountability.

Karen’s mission is to evolve our healthcare system into a more integrated and holistic one, advocating individuals’ ability and willingness to take charge of their own health. Her invaluable work over two decades in training health coaches has been a crucial factor in advancing this initiative and changing people’s perception of their health and healthcare management.

With unique perspectives that have arisen from work as a physician in primary care, emergency medicine, and integrative practice, as well as from being an innovating pioneer and educator in integrative health and wellbeing coaching, Dr. Lawson remains at the forefront of reform-- committed to making positive change. Join us to become both more informed and more inspired to advance your own optimal health and wellbeing.

