Qualifacts Awarded Certification for Third-Party Billing in New Jersey and Expands RCMS+ Offering to NJ Customers

Qualifacts’ full service outsourced billing services (RCMS+) addresses critical behavioral health market needs for improved efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

Nashville, Tenn., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR), data, and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is pleased to announce its recent certification for third-party billing in New Jersey. This certification from the State of New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (NJDOBI) allows Qualifacts to expand its fully managed revenue cycle management services (RCMS+) offering to customers in the Garden State.

"We are very excited to extend our RCMS+ offering to New Jersey customers," said Charles Reitano, Senior Vice President of RCM Services at Qualifacts. "We've received a lot of interest in RCMS+ because the industry has been experiencing consistent staff shortages, tight margins, and complex billing requirements. We are confident that many of our New Jersey customers will benefit from a partnership with Qualifacts because of our nearly 25 years of experience in behavioral healthcare revenue cycle services. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping customers manage their most complex billing challenges and ongoing configurations, while improving cash flows, efficiency, and reporting."

Qualifacts' RCMS+ offering provides a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to streamline their revenue cycle management processes. By outsourcing their billing to Qualifacts, customers can alleviate the burden of managing complex billing requirements and staffing challenges, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care to their clients.

With the certification for third-party billing in New Jersey, Qualifacts can now offer its RCMS+ solutions to behavioral health and human services organizations throughout the state. This expansion will enable more providers to benefit from Qualifacts' expertise and industry-leading technology, ultimately improving their financial performance, operational efficiency, and scalability.

Qualifacts has a long-standing commitment to supporting the behavioral health and human services community, and this certification further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in revenue cycle management. The company's dedication to helping organizations navigate the complexities of billing and reimbursement is reflected in its track record of success and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Qualifacts' RCMS+ offering or to request a free consultation, visit the Qualifacts website.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

