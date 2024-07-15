HP Takes AI Leadership to the Next Level

Breakthrough AI PC¹ performance and only trust-integrated AI model development platform² make AI real for people and companies

HP announces the only AI platform for workstations with built-in generative AI trust for large language model (LLM) development 2 to detect and correct bias in models in Z by HP AI Studio

to detect and correct bias in models in Z by HP AI Studio Introducing the first HP OmniBook Ultra, the world’s highest performance AI PC 1 with up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance 3

with up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance Safely and securely use AI with Wolf Security on the HP OmniBook Ultra, the world’s most secure consumer next gen AI PC 4

Explore endless possibilities with the latest AI-powered apps for productivity and content creation from Beautiful.ai, Loccus.ai, Luminar Neo, Omnibridge, Polymer, and Virtual Sapiens

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today introduced two new innovations — the world’s highest performance AI PC1 and the first integration of a trust framework into an AI model development platform.2 Both announcements expand HP’s efforts to make AI real for companies and people with new and transformative AI experiences across the company’s PCs, software, and partner ecosystem.

HP is empowering everyone, from corporate knowledge workers to freelancers and students, to unlock the power of AI. Users can connect with anyone in the world with real time translation to 40 languages, become master presenters with their personal communication coach, and quickly create videos like a pro.

“AI is poised to be the most significant driver of change over the next decade, ushering in a new era of innovation driven not just by information, but actionable insights,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is making AI real for companies with solutions like Z by HP AI Studio, for places and spaces with our latest hybrid work solutions, and for people with our first HP OmniBook Ultra.”

Empowering Companies to Build and Use AI

Today, only 33% of data scientists are satisfied with their current AI tools, and 81% lack confidence in their company’s ability to quickly deploy those tools5 — underscoring the urgent need for solutions that can rapidly transform business operations.

Announced earlier this year, HP is adding new capabilities to the Z by HP AI Studio for faster and safer deployment of AI-powered applications, building trust into LLM development and customization. As the world’s most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development,6 Z by HP AI Studio is now empowering data scientists and AI creators to create models they trust with the integration of Galileo into Z by HP AI Studio. Users will be able to detect and correct hallucinations, drift, and bias in their models, while proactively protecting against inaccurate or biased outputs—all within the AI Studio platform. With this added capability, HP is the only manufacturer to develop an AI platform for workstations with built-in generative AI trust for LLM development. 2

“Allowing businesses to leverage their proprietary data without compromising security is critical for AI development, and Galileo is proud to join forces with HP to deliver solutions that add visibility, control, and trust to enterprise generative AI projects,” said Yash Sheth, Co-Founder & COO, Galileo. “By integrating our software and Luna™ Evaluation Foundation Models with Z by HP’s AI Studio, we are delivering unparalleled value for organizations seeking to responsibly harness the transformative power of AI.”

Experiencing AI on HP PCs

An Unconstrained AI Playground: The HP OmniBook Ultra

As new possibilities are unlocked daily with AI, consumers on the bleeding edge of AI revolution have a new tool in the toolbox to run workloads faster, customize models, and maintain privacy – all locally on the device.

Meet the first HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Next Gen AI PC . This device:

Inspires without compromise: Unleash endless creativity with the device’s AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processor with integrated AMD Radeon™ 800M graphics. 7 Its powerful NPU 8 offers unparalleled performance and up to 21 hours of battery life. 9

Unleash endless creativity with the device’s AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processor with integrated AMD Radeon™ 800M graphics. Its powerful NPU offers unparalleled performance and up to 21 hours of battery life. Supercharges productivity: The OmniBook Ultra is co-engineered with AMD to enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. HP AI Companion optimizes the device for greater productivity and brings AI tools and solutions onto the device. 10 It will soon offer expanded functionality for managing PC settings and troubleshooting HP products.

The OmniBook Ultra is co-engineered with AMD to enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. HP AI Companion optimizes the device for greater productivity and brings AI tools and solutions onto the device. It will soon offer expanded functionality for managing PC settings and troubleshooting HP products. Enables immersive and seamless collaboration: Experience life uninterrupted with collaboration tools like an AI-enabled, high-resolution 9 MP camera using the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects. 11

Experience life uninterrupted with collaboration tools like an AI-enabled, high-resolution 9 MP camera using the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects. Protects from threats: Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security found on HP’s commercial devices are now available on the HP OmniBook Ultra. The unique security chip allows the PC’s core to self-heal from AI-assisted cyberattacks while keeping data private and users productive.

Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security found on HP’s commercial devices are now available on the HP OmniBook Ultra. The unique security chip allows the PC’s core to self-heal from AI-assisted cyberattacks while keeping data private and users productive. Future-proofed technology that’s sustainable: The OmniBook Ultra will have a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available from Microsoft.12 And the device is designed using up to 90% recycled metals and 5% ocean-bound plastics to help reduce environmental impact.13



AI That Adapts: The OmniStudio X AIO

For consumers who need a performant all-in-one device for both creation and entertainment, the first HP OmniStudio X 27- and 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs deliver a sleek modern design with built-in AI features:

Productivity powerhouse: Experience the raw power of the device’s three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) to accelerate AI applications. Create and collaborate like never before with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors and optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated) to best optimize intensive workflows like photo and video editing.

Experience the raw power of the device’s three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) to accelerate AI applications. Create and collaborate like never before with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors and optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated) to best optimize intensive workflows like photo and video editing. Adaptable design: Productivity and entertainment have never been more customizable on the world’s most adaptive AI All-in-One 14 with its height-adjustable stand and new USB Type-C with DP-in/out. The USB-C connection supports video, audio, data, keyboard, and mouse control, and it can be used as a laptop docking station to take advantage of the large display. Its AI-powered wellness features like screen time and distance reminders help reduce fatigue. Presence sensing adds additional privacy and peace of mind whether working at home or in open spaces.

Productivity and entertainment have never been more customizable on the world’s most adaptive AI All-in-One with its height-adjustable stand and new USB Type-C with DP-in/out. The USB-C connection supports video, audio, data, keyboard, and mouse control, and it can be used as a laptop docking station to take advantage of the large display. Its AI-powered wellness features like screen time and distance reminders help reduce fatigue. Presence sensing adds additional privacy and peace of mind whether working at home or in open spaces. Entertain and collaborate: With its massive 4K screen, 5 MP camera, Poly Studio audio, and Adaptive audio, the HP OmniStudio X 31.5 is the world’s most immersive experience AI All-in-One 15 and the first All-in-One to receive an IMAX Enhanced certification 16 for the ultimate visual and sound experience.

With its massive 4K screen, 5 MP camera, Poly Studio audio, and Adaptive audio, the HP OmniStudio X 31.5 is the world’s most immersive experience AI All-in-One and the first All-in-One to receive an IMAX Enhanced certification for the ultimate visual and sound experience. Sustainability in any size: Little things make a big difference with the OmniStudio X AIO, which uses 25% recycled metals and 35% post-consumer recycled plastics. It also has EPEAT® Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR® certifications.17

Explore the Possibilities of AI with the Latest Software Ecosystem

HP is also working closely with the rapidly growing ecosystem of software developers building powerful AI solutions for consumers and businesses. As part of this effort, Beautiful.ai and Polymer will supercharge productivity, and Luminar Neo will accelerate creative editing – all part of future updates to HP AI Companion. HP is also collaborating with Omnibridge, Loccus.ai, and Virtual Sapiens to deliver easier, seamless, and accessible experiences with AI on HP AI PCs.

Pricing and Availability18

Z by HP AI Studio with Galileo integration is expected to be available in the fall of 2024.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available beginning in August on HP.com for a starting price of $1,449.99. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com.

is expected to be available beginning in August on HP.com for a starting price of $1,449.99. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com. The HP OmniStudio X 27- and 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs are expected to be available beginning in August on HP.com for a starting price of $1,149.99.

For more information on today’s news, visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/newsroom/press-kits/2024/hp-imagine-ai.html.



About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com .



1 HP internal analysis based on all AI PCs in the market as of July 2024. Highest performance is defined by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processor sku with 55 TOPS NPU.

2 Based on HP’s internal analysis of workstation OEMs with an OEM developed AI platform for workstations, a minimum 3 ISV certifications, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of July 2024.

3 AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processor sku 55 TOPS NPU available in September of 2024.

4 HP internal analysis based on all Next Gen AI PCs in the market as of July 2024. Based on HP Wolf Security support, which includes a hardened HP BIOS with HP Sure Start and Endpoint Security Controller (ESC). Select capabilities require BIOS configuration.

5 Mosaic Group study of 800+ data scientists and data analysts. U.S., Germany, UK and China, April - May 2024.

6 Based on HP’s internal analysis of OEMs for workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand that designs and develops its own software for AI development, an AI team collaboration tool, data science management software with GUI and offers a workstation OEM curated data science software stack as of 2024.

7 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will

necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and

your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

*Max Boost clock frequency performance varies depending on hardware, software and overall system configuration.

8 Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, software and other factors.

9 Estimated battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness,

system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through

speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum

capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

10 HP AI Companion is available preloaded on select HP next gen AI PCs or is available for download from the Microsoft store and requires a HP next gen AI PC with a NPU supporting 40-60 TOPS and requires Windows 11. Perform requires account setup within 30 days of PC boot or enrollment through the HP AI Companion app. Some features require customer upload of local data. Five (5) library 100MB limit each, supported files may vary at launch include pdf, .txt., .docx files.

11 Features may require software or other third party applications to provide the described functionality.

12 Timing and availability will be dependent on Microsoft.

13 Laptops manufactured with recycled ocean-bound plastic material in product speaker enclosures, recycled aluminum material in product cover and post-consumer recycled plastic in keycaps. Percentage of material contained in each component varies by product. Percentage of ocean-bound plastic contained in each component varies by product. Ocean Bound plastic is expressed as a percentage of the total weight plastic. Ocean Bound plastic is based on the definition set by the UL2809 standard.

14 HP internal analysis based on all Windows-based All-in-One PCs in the market as of July 2024. Most adaptive is a combination of features including 5MP Camera with TNR and auto switch HDR, Poly Camera Pro, Windows Studio Effects, AI Noise Removal, Adaptive Audio, myHPAudio & display auto adjust, Presence Sensing (Lock on Leave, Wake on Approach, Adaptive Dimming). The height adjustable stand, screen time and distance reminder customization allows to adjust settings that adapts to your behavior. Wide range of connectivity (HDMI-Out, HDMI-In, USB Type C (DP-IN/Out) and Intel Unison.

15 HP internal analysis based on all All-in-One PCs in the market as of July 2024. Most immersive experience is a combination of IMAX Enhanced Certification, up to 93.88% screen-to-body ratio, factory color calibrated 31.5" 4K display with HDR 600/1400:1 contrast ratio, optional NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, plus Poly Studio tuned audio, and Adaptive Audio.

16 Based on IMAX Enhanced program as of July 2024.

17 All-in-One PCs manufactured with recycled ocean-bound plastic material in product speaker enclosures, recycled aluminum material in product cover and post-consumer recycled plastic in keycaps. Percentage of material contained in each component varies by product. See www.epeat.net for registration status and tier levels by country.

18 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

