Spectral AI Continues Support of Naked Short Selling Inquiry

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today provided an update on its ongoing initiatives to expose what it believes is potential market manipulation of the Company’s common stock, primarily in the form of naked short selling.



As previously announced, in separate letters dated June 24, 2024, the Company – under the leadership of Erich Spangenberg, a member of the Board of Directors and Spectral AI’s largest shareholder – provided support to Nasdaq and the state securities authorities in Florida, Louisiana and Texas to bring to their attention this potential violation of Nasdaq rules and federal and state law.

In a follow up letter to Nasdaq dated July 15, 2024, Mr. Spangenberg once again calls on authorities to investigate the likely prevalence of naked short selling that is negatively impacting both MDAI shares and many other de-SPAC transaction companies.

Copies of the letters dated June 24, 2024 were filed by the Company via a Form 8-K that is available at www.sec.gov. A copy of the July 15, 2024 letter will be filed by the Company later today via a Form 8-K and will be available at www.sec.gov.

