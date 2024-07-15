CBIH Pursues Regulatory Compliance and Market Growth with Essential Licensing Applications

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS:CBIH) has initiated a strategic move to expand its presence in the cannabis market by filing applications for crucial licenses covering the manufacturing, production, and retail components of its cannabis product range.



Preparations are underway for the production and distribution of our products, and continue to foster revenue expansion, which could only be achieved through the practical application of the skills and experiences gained over the past 15 years. Therefore, we are now navigating the licensing phase for our manufacturing units. This involves securing permissions for the production, manufacture and provision of cannabinoid-based items.

Moreover, our firm is deeply invested in maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance. In pursuit of this goal, the company has diligently applied for licenses required under Texas state laws, including the Retail Hemp Registration (#8305) from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), alongside the Initial Food Manufacturer License (#1037264) and Initial Food & Drug Owner application (#1037264).

Amidst ongoing project development and meticulous refinement of patent applications for our formulations and preparing for the development of clinical data trials aimed at validating our products effectiveness, CBIH remains focused on introducing novel revenue-generating avenues through dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Through a potential strategic alliance with a distinguished national product manufacturer, CBIH looks forward to launching its cannabis-based products to the market for the first time.

"The cannabis industry has encountered major hurdles due to unclear regulations, leading to difficulties for several companies in this sector. Hence, we feel immense pride in our capacity to have been able to withstand the test of time, showcasing our resilience as CBIH seeks to gain a considerable segment of the market and ultimately achieve our pioneering goals. These initiatives collectively function as preparatory measures in light of the prospect of cannabis being reclassified as medicine, propelled by CBIH's competitive drive to spearhead the utilization of this groundbreaking shift," remarks John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Board Director.

“This has been a journey in the making, and with the successful application of our licenses, we remain committed to strictly adhering to both federal and state regulations and the essence of the law. Our focus is on developing our products as vitamins or nutraceuticals, acknowledging the undeniable therapeutic advantages of cannabis as a form of medicine. At the core of our mission, if our products can offer healing or significantly improve the quality of life for patients, the legality surrounding medical claims becomes secondary. What matters most is harnessing the potential of cannabis compounds to aid those that traditional medicine has forgotten. It is about non-traditional medicine in a traditional world,” says Rosangel Andrades, Research and Development Director.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

