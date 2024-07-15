Star Jets International, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary Real-Time Booking Engine with Access to 15,000 Aircraft Worldwide

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) ($JETR) ("Star Jets") ("Company"), a leading global private jet broker, proudly announces the launch of its new state-of-the-art booking tool, featuring a real-time booking engine that grants instant access to a fleet of 15,000 aircraft across 5,000 airports worldwide. Star Jets is looking to be the new "Priceline, Expedia, Kayak, Booking.com" of private jets. Star Jets expects to grow into one of the world's most successful private jet brokers by leveraging its new technology platform and directly targeting qualified customers through social media, online marketing efforts, and television.



Star Jets launched their new real-time " Booking Engine "apps on Apple iOS and Android , seeking to become the premier Private Jet Brokerage firm in the entire world. With this innovative platform, clients can now enjoy the convenience and efficiency of booking private jet travel in real time, uniquely tailored to their preferences and schedules. The newly designed booking tool promises to transform the private aviation industry by offering unparalleled transparency, speed, and ease of use.

"Our new real-time booking engine represents a significant leap forward in the private jet booking experience," said Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International . "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and the most advanced technology available. This tool enhances our customers' ability to secure flights instantly and ensures they receive the most competitive pricing and access to a vast array of aircraft options."

Key features of Star Jets International's new "Booking Engine" include:

Real-Time Availability: Immediate access to 15,000 aircraft, eliminating traditional delays in the booking process.

Comprehensive Network: Connectivity to 5,000 airports worldwide offers unmatched global travel flexibility.

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design for a seamless and efficient booking experience.

Instant Pricing and Instant Booking: Transparent and competitive pricing is displayed instantly during the booking process; it allows you to fly in 4 hours.

Enhanced Customer Support: A dedicated support team is available 24/7 to assist with ALL travel needs.

According to Mordor Intelligence, industry experts estimate that the Private Jet Charter Services Market size will be around $15.27 billion in 2024 and believe it can reach $29.30 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period (2024-2029). With its new "Booking Engine," Star Jets International will be perfectly poised for the expected future growth of the industry.

This cutting-edge tool reaffirms Star Jets International's commitment to leveraging technology to deliver superior service and enhance the overall private aviation experience. Clients can now book with confidence, knowing they have access to an impressive selection of aircraft and destinations, combined with the robust support system they have come to expect from Star Jets International.

For more information or to start your next journey with Star Jets International's new "Booking Engine," please visit JETR's Booking Engine iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/star-jets-jetr/id6498715281 , JETR's Booking Engine Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starjet.app and the Company's website https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ .

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) ($JETR) :

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) ($JETR) was started by executives frustrated with the high cost of fractional ownership, the lack of charter jet aircraft options in the marketplace, and the membership gimmicks offered by most other private aviation companies. Fractional Ownership programs and other membership programs help aircraft owners get their planes in the air. Star Jets International works for you, the client, not the aircraft owner, to secure the BEST AIRCRAFT at the BEST VALUE . JETR also offers the most FLEXIBILITY in the marketplace by allowing passengers to change aircraft for specific needs for each flight. Whatever the need, JETGR will secure the best aircraft at the best prices and provide clients with multiple options. Star Jets International offers premium private jet charter services, ensuring safe, efficient, and luxurious travel experiences. JETR's commitment to exceptional client service and industry innovation sets us apart in private aviation - https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

International Plaza

750 Lexington Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10022

https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e3e4101-f2e2-41ac-8d31-5d1cc8235c25