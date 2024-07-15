Questex’s LDI and DSE Keynote by Thibaut Duverneix Will Showcase How to Create Immersive Worlds Through Entertainment

Co-located events take place in Las Vegas in December

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s co-located Live Design International (LDI), which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities, and Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, today announces Gentilhomme Studio CEO and Creative Director, Thibaut Duverneix, will deliver the keynote address on December 9 titled “Future World-Building: The Art of Digital and Physical Storytelling.”



Duverneix will explore the intersection of digital and physical realms, where storytelling and world-building come together to create immersive and transformative experiences in entertainment. Attendees will discover the techniques and artistry behind crafting impactful experiences that captivate and inspire audiences regardless of the medium.

Attendees will leave the presentation with four takeaways:

How stakeholders can align creative vision with business objectives to ensure that every project drives engagement, brand loyalty, and revenue growth.

Why the essence of a story should transcend the medium through which it is told.

How to master the art of seamlessly integrating technology to make it invisible to the audience and create a magical experience that captivates without distraction.

Creating entertainment at scale can stay consistent and engaging across diverse platforms.

Duverneix is an award-winning multimedia director at the crossroads of entertainment and technology. He specializes in creating immersive experiences using technology in unique ways to transform and reimagine environments, from airports and live shows to everything in between. Duverneix is one of the few creative directors with a remarkable mastery of both artistic creation and technological design. In 2012, Duverneix was named one of the New York Art Directors Club’s ’Young Guns,’ among the best creatives under 30 in the world. He is the main source of vision and aesthetics for Gentilhomme projects. Working closely with the client and creative teams throughout all project phases, Duverneix infuses his perception and provides direction to creatives before signing off on all creative deliverables. Duverneix directs, manages, and produces projects of any scale from conception to integration, anywhere in the world.

The LDI and DSE exhibit spaces will be co-located to foster greater cross-traffic, with an expected combined audience of more than 16,000 attendees, in addition to opportunities for networking, keynote presentations, and technology demonstrations, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

“We are thrilled to have creative visionary Thibaut Duverneix deliver a keynote address at LDI and DSE this fall. Event attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand his brilliance and how he has redefined multimedia experiences and pushed the boundaries of artistic expression. His passion for creativity is evident in each of his projects. This keynote will be nothing short of amazing,” said Marian Sandberg, VP and brand leader, Questex.

LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 4. Register here.

DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Register here.

For LDI or DSE sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Tuner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

