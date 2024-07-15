Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Monday, August 5, 2024

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 5, 2024 before market open.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 5, 2024. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 12 p.m. ET, August 5, 2024, through August 19, 2024. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13747795.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, natural and digital retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

