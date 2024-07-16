Ukrainians in Germany and the Netherlands want to take up employment despite collecting financial aid - EWL Survey
The study included all Ukrainian citizens residing in these countries, both labour migrants and war refugees.
According to experts, this is a very optimistic sign, suggesting that Ukrainian refugees in the EU need the proverbial fishing rod, not the fish.WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of Ukrainian citizens residing in Germany and the Netherlands declare their willingness to start working or are currently employed, despite receiving financial assistance from the host countries. However, these nations are still not fully tapping into this substantial potential in the labour market. This is a key finding of the survey "Unlocking the Potential: Ukrainian Citizens in Germany and the Netherlands," conducted by the EWL Group and the Centre for East European Studies at the University of Warsaw.
Before the Russian aggression, there were about 140,000 Ukrainian citizens in Germany. Today, their number has increased more than eightfold, reaching over 1.2 million people, making Ukrainians the second-largest immigrant group in Germany. A similar situation can be observed in the Netherlands. Before the war, the number of Ukrainian nationals was about 30,000; today, it is almost four times as many, totalling nearly 120,000.
The survey revealed that 63% of Ukrainians in Germany and 81% of Ukrainians in the Netherlands receive financial assistance from their host countries. Despite 44% of respondents in Germany and 40% in the Netherlands stating that the financial aid allows them to support themselves, they still choose to take up employment.
According to Andrzej Korkus, CEO of EWL Group, this is a very optimistic sign, suggesting that Ukrainian citizens in the EU need the proverbial fishing rod, not the fish.
Notably, almost half of the respondents in both countries (55% in Germany and 53% in the Netherlands) expressed interest in attending courses to improve their professional skills. The survey also showed that 74% of respondents in Germany have a university degree, and that number jumps to 75% in the Netherlands. Furthermore, 52% of Ukrainian nationals in the Netherlands and 48% of respondents in Germany admit that they can communicate in the language of their host country.
Michalina Sielewicz, EWL Group International Director, remarks that Ukrainian citizens in the EU possess high levels of education and vocational skills. However, their potential isn't being fully utilized. She suggests that investing in language training and skills development programs can unlock this valuable resource and support the integration of the Ukrainian community in the EU.
Those who have managed to find employment earn a significantly higher net salary compared to their home country, averaging €1,334 net per month in Germany and €1,304 in the Netherlands—roughly three times the average net salary in Ukraine. Almost three-quarters of respondents (70% in Germany and 73% in the Netherlands) assess their financial situation as average.
The study found that more than half of Ukrainian citizens in Germany and the Netherlands, 73% and 83% respectively, would be willing to recommend working in these countries to their relatives and friends, indicating a generally positive employment experience.
The survey, conducted in March 2024 through a hybrid approach combining online CAWI interviews and face-to-face interactions, involved 400 adult Ukrainian citizens currently residing in Germany and 400 adult Ukrainian citizens currently residing in the Netherlands. The study included all Ukrainian citizens residing in these countries, both labour migrants and war refugees.
Anatoliy Zymnin
EWL Group
+48 535 888 815
anatol.zymnin@ewl.com.pl
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn