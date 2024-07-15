THE BIG BISCUIT® ANNOUNCES FIRST BRAND-WIDE 'STUFF THE BUS' SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE, STARTING JULY 16
Collects essential school supplies for local underserved studentsPRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Biscuit®, a popular All-American Breakfast and Lunch concept, is revving up for its first brand-wide “Stuff the Bus” school supply collection drive. The company launched the program last year with its five Oklahoma stores and the success of the campaign drove the organization to expand it across all 27 stores in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Supplies will benefit area students for the coming school year. Stop by any of The Big Biscuit restaurants to drop off donations between July 16 and August 12.
“The Big Biscuit brings people and communities together for the most beloved meal of the day, and our schools are at the heart of our communities. This drive is a great way for us to raise awareness and offer easy access to helping underserved children prepare for a successful year,” says Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl. “Every item donated at a Big Biscuit location will be given to local schools and students, allowing us to impact these families and children directly.”
New and unopened items will be accepted at all of The Big Biscuit locations during regular business hours, 6:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday, July 16-August 12.
School supply items of highest need include:
● Calculators, rulers, pencil sharpeners
● Pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, and Expo markers
● Glue sticks, composition notebooks, and single-section notebooks
● Card stock, construction paper
● Lysol disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer
● Wired headphones and earbuds
● Backpacks and lunchboxes
Donations collected at each site will be distributed to public school campuses and made available to students who need assistance with school supplies, as determined by school officials.
The Big Biscuit is known for elevating the guest experience by preparing classic breakfast favorites with a twist, serving them with impossibly generous portions, and offering genuine hometown hospitality. The restaurant offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, including dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.
For more information, including locations and menu, visit https://bigbiscuit.com. Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram the.big.biscuit, and Twitter @The_BigBiscuit.
About The Big Biscuit®
The Big Biscuit is a modern All-American Breakfast and Lunch franchise concept. Founded in 2000, It thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave. The brand serves generous portions of freshly prepared comfort food favorites with a creative twist, all accompanied by friendly smiles bigger than their freshly baked biscuits. Each location offers all-day breakfast and lunch options with dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids’ menus, and bundle ordering.
The Big Biscuit is also BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping their communities one biscuit at a time.
Learn more at https://bigbiscuit.com, or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.
The Big Biscuit … Don’t mess with breakfast!
Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4gaggthcx53sk1hroq23n/AMf4TL1zVoXCQQeaJ2r0-Ag?rlkey=wt5e2i8ndgghmj1ji5qubtxr8&st=xuf29q99&dl=0
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com