Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Addresses Attempted Assassination of Former President Donald J. Trump

I want to begin by saying that I am grateful that former President Trump is safe following yesterday’s horrific assassination attempt.

On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the spectator who was killed. Our hearts are with them, and with those critically injured and their families.

And I am deeply grateful to the agents and law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line during yesterday’s attack.

I spent the morning in briefings with Justice Department personnel as well as our partners across the federal government.

And earlier today, I briefed President Biden in the Situation Room on our investigation of yesterday’s shooting.

I have directed the FBI, the ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department’s National Security Division to bring every available resource to bear on this investigation.

I want to reiterate that the violence that we saw yesterday is an attack on our democracy itself.

The Justice Department has no tolerance for such violence. And as Americans, we must have no tolerance for it. This must stop.

I will now pass things over to Director Wray.

