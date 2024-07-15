Amesite Opens Enrollment for AI Amesite Explorer Seminars for College-Bound High School Students

Company’s High-Touch, Bespoke High-Touch, High School Programs Enable Students to Access Top Faculty Directly, a Unique Offering in $115B Industry

DETROIT, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today the formation of Amesite Explorer Seminar “AI for the Future,” which will be led by a distinguished faculty scholar, Dr. Wei Lu, a Professor from the University of Michigan. Dr. Lu will mentor students to contribute to some of society’s most challenging problems, spanning healthcare, climate change, transportation and global conflict. The Company created the Explorer Seminars to meet the strong need for outstanding students to gain eminent faculty mentors, and to be competitive in college admissions. Educational Consulting and Training is an estimated $64 billion industry globally and is expected to grow to $115 billion by 2029. Amesite collaborates directly with independent college counselors and consultants, who number approximately 26,500 globally, and support students through the college admissions process.



Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, Amesite Inc., said “We are extremely pleased with the way that the Amesite Explorer Seminars are building momentum. Partnering with respected college counselors, including members of Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA) , we can access a growing number of high-achieving students who are focused on not just entering selective universities and building successful careers – but also on building the future, tackling generational, societal issues. With this first entry in AI, the Amesite Explorer Seminars are setting a high bar on expectations, powered by eminent faculty like Professor Lu, whom we are honored to welcome to this innovative seminar program.”

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "Professor Lu exemplifies the kind of leaders we bring into these offerings – a globally respected scholar and accomplished mentor, with a track record of implementing cutting-edge scholarship into society’s most urgent challenges, from energy storage to autonomous driving. Having personally collaborated with Professor Lu, I am especially honored to welcome him to the Explorer Seminars."

Dr. Wei Lu, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan, said “I am thrilled to mentor the first cohorts of these young, ambitious and high-performing students in creating well-researched roadmaps for AI solutions, in multiple disciplines. As AI natives, this generation is experiencing the world in an entirely different way, and imagining a future powered not only by technology, but skills enhanced by technology. Used thoughtfully, AI accelerates students’ ability to execute, and I am confident that their concepts will be put into practice faster and with more impact than any other generation was able to do.”

College counselors and families interested in the Amesite Explorer Seminars are invited to contact Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, Amesite Inc. at brandon@amesite.com to learn more about referrals to the program and applying for admission.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training, preparedness and response tools. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

