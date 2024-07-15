Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 15, 2024





CCTV: On July 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a decision on its website to take countermeasures against six US military companies and five senior executives. Do you have any further comment?

Lin Jian: The US arms sale to China’s Taiwan region seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982, interferes in China’s internal affairs, and undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In accordance with the law, China is taking countermeasures on principal US contractors that have recently sold arms to Taiwan and their senior executives, and on military companies that have engaged in US arms sales to Taiwan in recent years or attended the Taiwan-US Defense Business Forum in Taiwan.

Let me stress that the Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations. No country, organization or individual shall underestimate the strong determination, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity, or be under the illusion that they could tread or even cross the line on the Taiwan question without any consequence.

NBC: Over the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after the attempted assassination of former President Trump. In the statement, you said that China was closely monitoring the situation and that President Xi Jinping sent his sympathies to former President Trump. Can you clarify for me how was the message from President Xi Jinping sent to former President Trump? Was it a phone call? Or was it sent by e-mail or through embassies? Secondly, in closely monitoring the situation, what is it that concerns China about what transpired in the US over the weekend?

Lin Jian: You saw the information we released on this. I have no further information to add.

Beijing Youth Daily: In an op-ed on foreign policy published in Tehran Times a few days ago, Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran deeply values the traditional friendship with China and looks forward to collaborating more extensively with China as we advance towards a new global order. What is China’s comment?

Lin Jian: China commends President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s message on Iran’s relations with China. The friendly exchanges between our two countries date back centuries. Over the past 50 years and more since our two countries established diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have enjoyed sound and steady growth. Facing the complex regional and international landscape, China and Iran have supported each other and stood together, enhanced strategic mutual trust, advanced exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and maintained sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, which have benefited both peoples and contributed to regional and world peace and stability. China highly values its relations with Iran and stands ready to work with the new government of Iran for the continued advancement of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

AFP: China released today its economic data for the first half of this year. What’s China’s message to the world and foreign investors?

Lin Jian: China’s economic data for the first half of this year have just been released by competent authorities. I’d refer you to them for anything specific. I would like to stress that China’s economic fundamentals have continued to improve and positive factors bolstering the economic rebound have been accumulating and strengthened. China remains a magnet for foreign investment. We will continue to foster a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework, and provide quality services for foreign businesses.

Bloomberg: According to people familiar with the matter, Canada has done a detailed mapping of what it says are covert Chinese police operations within its borders and plans to explore a response with the Group of Seven allies. Does the Foreign Ministry have any comment?

Lin Jian: On this question, we have made our position clear multiple times. There is no so-called Chinese overseas “police stations.” China is committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, strictly abides by international law and respects the judicial sovereignty of all countries. We urge Canada to stop spreading disinformation and stop vilifying China.