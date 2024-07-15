Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After Attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Wrapping up State Visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan
On the afternoon of July 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing by special plane after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and wrapping up state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and other members of the entourage returned by the same plane.