Big Summer Sale Signup; All Mikra Products on Amazon with Prime Shipping

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) now offers its full product catalog on Amazon.com with Prime Shipping. Furthermore, in coordination with our Prime Days sale, we invite customers to sign up for our upcoming big summer sale at https://tinyurl.com/mikra-summer-sale.

“We’re pleased to announce that all Mikra products are now available on Amazon.com with Prime Shipping,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “In conjunction with our participation in Prime Days, we’re also about to unveil our big summer sale across the full product catalog. We invite everyone to sign up for the sale at https://tinyurl.com/mikra-summer-sale to be notified of major savings as soon as the event begins.”

Mikra is in the midst of a ground-up rebuild of our marketing and sales strategy to better meet the moment in 2024, and we look forward to sharing more details of that new direction with our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders in the near future.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health, and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Contact:
Meni Morim
CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@lifeist.com

