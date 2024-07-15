Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy and Vave Health Announce Partnership to Promote Responsible Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound

Collaboration aims to elevate POCUS education and proficiency among novice users and medical students

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos’ Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA) and Vave Health today announced a strategic partnership designed to promote the responsible distribution and use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS). The collaboration brings together PCA’s expertise in POCUS education and certification with Vave Health's innovative ultrasound technology, targeting POCUS users and the medical education community.



The partnership introduces the affordable POCUS Essential Pro bundle , a comprehensive bundle for healthcare professionals, including:

Vave Phased Array Wireless Ultrasound device

PCA POCUS Fundamentals Certificate

Benefits of the POCUS Essential Pro Bundle:

Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities: Combines Vave’s advanced technology with PCA’s foundational education.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Ensures healthcare professionals are well-equipped to make accurate and timely diagnoses.

Accessible and Affordable: Priced competitively to make high-quality POCUS education and technology accessible to a wider audience.



"Partnering with device manufacturers like Vave Health is crucial for elevating the responsible distribution and use of POCUS," said Jasmine Rockett, director of PCA. "By incorporating our POCUS Fundamentals certificate into Vave's offering, we're reinforcing POCUS learning and ensuring that future medical professionals will be proficient in POCUS with validated knowledge, skills, and abilities."

"At Vave Health, we are dedicated to transforming healthcare through our state-of-the-art wireless ultrasound technology," said Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO at Vave Health. "This partnership with PCA empowers us to equip healthcare professionals not only with our groundbreaking device but also with the essential knowledge and skills needed to excel in POCUS. Together, we're shaping the future of medical diagnostics and education."

About Vave Health

Vave Health is a medical technology company with the goal to increase access to high quality diagnostic tools at the point of care. Created by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Ultrasound is a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com .

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ (PCA) which together represents more than 141,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

Contact: Stacia Momburg, stacia.momburg@inteleos.org Sassan Saedi, Sassan.Saedi@vavehealth.com