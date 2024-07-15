Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Phase One of its Spider Silk Production Facility Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today the completion of phase one construction for its production facility expansion. This project was completed on budget and on schedule. This facility is now ready to support the Company's third production wave, which will begin this month.

This additional production space will allow Kraig Labs to continue its production expansion during the rainy season when silk production is traditionally reduced. This new space provides the facilities for the Company to process, dry, and store fresh mulberry needed during the rainy season. With this new space, the Company can continue expanding its spider silk production.

Kraig Labs is also investing in a second, significantly larger project, constructing a new dedicated silkworm egg hatchery. This larger facility is expected to address the Company's production needs for the next 12-18 months. Construction on this project is also underway. It is expected to be online before the end of the rainy season.

"These investments in production capacity expansion are a part of our systematic growth plan for commercial scale production of spider silk," said the Company’s Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "These additional facilities will allow us to keep our foot on the accelerator, bringing cost-effective and eco-responsible spider silk to the global markets."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

