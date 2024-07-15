Bong Go assists displaced workers in Pangil, Laguna in support of initiatives providing livelihood opportunities for the poor

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, coordinated with Mayor Gerald Aritao and had his Malasakit Team assist displaced workers in Pangil, Laguna, on Friday, July 12.

"Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," affirmed Mr. Malasakit in a message.

"Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan para mapabuti ang buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," he further encouraged.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for qualified beneficiaries.

The senator took the opportunity to commend the DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged and displaced workers.

The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Held at the Municipal Plaza covered court, Go's Malasakit Team assisted 169 displaced workers and provided them with snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has also consistently promoted the utilization of the Malasakit Center as a one-stop-shop for medical assistance programs.

Go encouraged the residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers located at Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz and the San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City.

The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof.

To date, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that more or less ten million Filipinos have benefited from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.