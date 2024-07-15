PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 14, 2024 Bong Go brings hope and support to thousands of indigents in Caraga, Davao Oriental as he joins celebration of 121st Araw ng Caraga and 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival On Saturday, July 13, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go brought with him hope and support to benefit around 2,250 poor residents in Caraga, Davao Oriental. His visit coincided with the celebrations of the 121st Araw ng Caraga and the 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival. Known for his unwavering commitment to public service, Go reiterated, "Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil 'yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo." "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod at makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he added. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed food packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, masks, vitamins, and bags to the beneficiaries at the RSO Compound in Barangay Poblacion. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. Meanwhile, in collaboration with fellow Senators Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino, Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang, Mayor Ronnie Osnan, and the local government, beneficiaries received financial assistance from the national government to support their basic needs. Go then acknowledged the officials for their continuing service to their constituents, including Congressman Dayanghirang, Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., Board Members Andy Monday and Tata Nuñez Castro, Mayor Osnan, and Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez, among others present. "Bilang inyong lingkod bayan, itinataguyod ko ang malasakit, pagmamahal, at serbisyo sa ating lipunan at kapwa. Ipinapaalala sa akin ni former president Rodrigo Duterte, 'Do what is right,' unahin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, at hindi hindi ka magkakamali. Kaya ito ang lagi kong sinusunod sa aking paglilingkod," he said. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go underscored the significance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to provide easier access to government medical assistance for disadvantaged patients. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, enhancing medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting about ten million Filipinos, as per Department of Health reports. In Davao Oriental, a Malasakit Center is located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives in the city, including the construction of several roads, the construction of the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. In the province, Go has supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro. He also supported the acquisition of a motor vehicle for Lupon and ambulances for the local governments of Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Manay, and Tarragona. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known for his dedicated service. On the same day, Go also aided indigents in Mati City and visited the Super Health Center in the city. He then attended the 77th Founding Anniversary and Grand Alumni Homecoming of the Mati National Comprehensive High School.