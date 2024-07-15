Drug-Eluting Stents Market: Key Players, Trends, and Strategic Insights by 2032 | CAGR 8.7%

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Study

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled its latest research study, titled "Drug-Eluting Stents Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This comprehensive study conducts a thorough analysis of market risks, highlights emerging opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning 2023 to 2032. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth. The report provides valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market. It also profiles several key market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Medtronic Plc, Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation.



Drug-Eluting Stents Market Statistics: The global Drug-Eluting Stents market is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Drug-Eluting Stents Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, is a major driver for the growth of the drug-eluting stents market. Factors such as aging populations, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles contribute to the growing number of patients requiring stent implantation.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in stent technology, including the development of newer drug coatings and improved stent designs, enhance the safety and efficacy of drug-eluting stents. These innovations result in better patient outcomes, reduced restenosis rates, and faster recovery times, driving market demand.

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures over traditional open-heart surgeries boosts the demand for drug-eluting stents. These procedures offer benefits such as shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery periods, and lower risk of complications, making them attractive to both patients and healthcare providers.

Expanding Geriatric Population: The global increase in the elderly population, who are more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, significantly contributes to market growth. Older adults often require interventional cardiology procedures, including the implantation of drug-eluting stents, to manage their cardiac conditions.

Growing Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity: The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, which are significant risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, drives the demand for drug-eluting stents. These conditions often lead to complications such as atherosclerosis, necessitating the use of stents for treatment.

Clinical Research and Trials: Ongoing clinical research and trials aimed at improving the efficacy and safety of drug-eluting stents foster market growth. Positive outcomes from these studies support the adoption of new and improved stents in clinical practice.



The segments and sub-section of Drug-Eluting Stents market is shown below:

By Coating: Polymer-Based Coating and Polymer Free Coating

By Application: Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Medtronic Plc, Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation.



Important years considered in the Drug-Eluting Stents study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Drug-Eluting Stents Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Drug-Eluting Stents Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Drug-Eluting Stents in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Drug-Eluting Stents market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Drug-Eluting Stents market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Drug-Eluting Stents Market

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Drug-Eluting Stents Market by Application/End Users

Drug-Eluting Stents Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Drug-Eluting Stents Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Drug-Eluting Stents (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Drug-Eluting Stents Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



