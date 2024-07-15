Book flexible workspace at Workabout 500+ UK wide workspaces, book hourly, daily, no memberships required Workabout - Work Your Way...

UK Start-Up Workabout Launches Game-Changing Booking App For Flexible Workspace on-demand to revolutionise hybrid working.

LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workabout, the booking platform for flexible workspace, is on a mission to make flexible working easier and more accessible than ever before with the launch of its flexible workspace marketplace on 15th July.

The one-stop platform offers hourly and daily booking with no binding membership or contract required. Booking flexible workspace on-demand just got as easier as booking Uber or Just Eat.

Users are able to search the UK wide ‘AirBNB style’ marketplace of over 500 high-quality local and city-based workspaces. Book workspace including: hot desks, private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and events spaces, all with a searchable range of amenities to suit individual needs.

Workabout’s unique flexibility means that no membership is required to book at any of the leading workspace partner brands, including: Landmark, Runway East, Bruntwood, Fora, Clockwise, Spacemade and many more. “Just sign up to the site for free, pay as you go and enjoy the freedom to work your way.”

Workabout is also the latest addition to UK employee rewards platform Ben. Employers signed up to the Ben platform can now offer employees the ultimate reward, a Workabout day pass, that gives employees the freedom to work from a flexible workspace of their choice.

For established businesses, start-ups, employees or freelancers looking to book office space, Workabout offers a quick, efficient and cost saving solution.

The future looks bright for the self-seeded start-up with the launch of its Teams and HQ workplace management SaaS tools launching later this year in addition to a global marketplace expansion.

Workabout’s core ethos acknowledges that everyone works differently. Whether looking to swap a noisy coffee shop for a dedicated workspace, in need of a private meeting room to collaborate with team mates, dreaming of being part of an inspiring co-working community, or find a pet friendly hot desk, users can find their perfect workspace on Workabout.

The concept for Workabout was born when founder and CEO Jeffrey Davidson began contemplating the changing ways people wanted to work post pandemic.

He acknowledges: “There is a substantial demand for flexible working, the question is, as businesses, how do we efficiently evolve and adapt outdated work models to address this? The process of booking workspace was overly complicated, I felt there needed to be a more efficient way.”

His solution was to streamline the process with the creation of one-stop web and app platform that makes booking flexible workspace as easy as booking a cab or a hotel.

Studies are mounting to evidence that hybrid working makes employees happier, healthier and more productive, such as the 2024 study published in scientific journal, Nature By Nick Bloom, professor of economics at Stanford University.

With many businesses struggling to find the right balance between work from home or return to the office, Jeffrey’s own experience has led to the belief that embracing technology and a human focused approach is the key to finding the right balance.

He said: “My business has always been office based. The pandemic opened my eyes to what is possible in business when you embrace technology and the flexibility it enables. Adopting new ways to work can bring huge benefits to make how we work more efficient, with greater access to choice, opportunities and also cost saving.”

The Workabout team has an authentic knowledge of the benefits of flexible working. The company practises what it preaches with a remote-first ethos and a team working flexibly, yet collaboratively, from every corner of the UK.

Workabout Chief of Communications Ebony Ava Johnson said:

“I am a single parent living in a lovely but remote village in Lancashire. Workabout’s flexible ethos has given me access to an amazing job that would otherwise have been inaccessible to me because of my location. Flexible working has offered crucial support to our team members with families and we can’t imagine working any other way now.”

The platform is keen to curate workspace where people need it. Jeffrey elaborates that Workabout’s list of workspace partners is ever growing, with his team constantly working with clients to add workspaces in and around towns and cities where they need it, to avoid long and unnecessary commutes.

“For each of us, our ideal workspace looks vastly different. Workabout’s goal is provide a perfect workspace for everyone, wherever and whenever they need it.”

