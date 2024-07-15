Global Tech Innovation Initiative Unlocks Singapore as Key Growth Market for International Startups
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • UK-based innovation company collaborates with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and National University of Singapore
• Partnership will enable UK and European startups to master their growth strategy, build international connections and access commercial opportunities
• Coincides with the opening of the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre
Plexal, the innovation company solving society's challenges through collaboration, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and National University of Singapore (NUS) have partnered for a new international initiative – CyberBoost.
Extending across two streams initially, CyberBoost: Build will support innovators to build their first MVP. Meanwhile, CyberBoost: Catalyse, which is powered by Plexal, will enable startups to use Singapore as a catalyst for scaling – and is now accepting applications.
Opening the gateway into Singapore, Asia Pacific and key international markets, CyberBoost: Catalyse is designed to equip the most innovative and ambitious cyber startups from Singapore, the UK and Europe with the knowledge and connections required to fast-track their growth plans.
Startups on the hybrid Catalyse programme, which takes place in Singapore and virtually, will be supported to master their growth strategy, build meaningful international connections and tap into investment and commercial opportunities. Crucially, they’ll immerse themselves in cyber ecosystems in Singapore, the UK and beyond. This will allow Catalyse participants to gain a peer support network of fellow innovators that share ambitions for scaling in new markets, with deep dives into areas including the GCC, UK, US and ASEAN.
CyberBoost has been established by the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre, a joint initiative between the CSA and NUS, which has opened in Singapore today. This strategic partnership aims to establish Singapore as the premier global cyber security innovation hub, fostering economic growth and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions. The location is designed to convene local and international cyber professionals, industry, academia and government, enabling organisations to collaborate, innovate and grow.
Singapore is ranked the number one smart city in Asia and fifth smartest in the world, according to IMD’s 2024 Smart City Index of 142 cities, which places the country at the heart of the tech ecosystem. The opportunity presented to UK and European companies through Catalyse will allow them to advance their existing traction and development potential to scale their solutions across the country and further afield.
More widely outside of technology, Singapore is a pro-enterprise destination, which has enabled it to rank as the world’s most competitive economy in IMD’s World Competitive Ranking. The country has been recognised for the efficiency of government policies and business performance in an innovative, profitable and responsible manner.
Saj Huq, CCO and Head of Innovation at Plexal, which is founded by specialist real estate investment advisory company Delancey, says: "Cyber security challenges are global, necessitating international cooperation and creating global opportunities for innovators and adopters alike. Singapore stands as a crucial nexus for this progress. We are proud to extend our international reach by collaborating with the CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre, established by CSA and NUS. Together, we aim to address critical challenges and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies by nurturing cyber security companies at various growth stages. The CyberBoost: Catalyse programme will enable companies to both establish themselves in Singapore and expand into high-growth global markets."
For more information and to apply to CyberBoost: Catalyse visit: https://www.plexal.com/our-work/cyberboost-catalyse/
About Plexal
Plexal is the innovation company solving society's challenges through collaboration with government, startups and industry. The business is closing the gap between organisations – small and large, local and global, private and public – and working towards a common goal: using science and technology to deliver national security and prosperity. It was founded in 2017 as the innovation centre at Here East and is owned by clients of specialist real estate investment advisory company Delancey. Providing bespoke consultancy services and state-of-the-art workspaces for over 1,000 innovators, Plexal sources the right partners from our ecosystem of 15,000 connections. It supports entrepreneurs, startups and scaleups building emerging technologies and operates across multiple sectors including cyber, healthcare, intelligence and defence, government, public safety, financial services and telecoms.
For more information on Plexal, please visit https://www.plexal.com/
About CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre
The CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre, established by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS), will play a key role in achieving a comprehensive approach to ecosystem development which consolidates and enhances CSA’s existing talent and innovation initiatives.
The Centre will enable synergies between cybersecurity talent, innovation and growth industry, by serving as a national node to integrate and create relevant programmes for industry and talent development. It will help build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem by bring together industry, academia, individual and government stakeholders to leverage the opportunities posed by digitalisation. For more information on the Centre, please visit https://tig.cybersg.sg/About the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore
Established in 2015, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) seeks to keep Singapore’s cyberspace safe and secure to underpin our Nation Security, power a Digital Economy and protect our Digital Way of Life. It maintains an oversight of national cybersecurity functions and works with sector leads to protect Singapore’s Critical Information Infrastructure. CSA also engages with various stakeholders to heighten cyber security awareness, build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem supported by a robust workforce, pursue international partnerships and drive regional cybersecurity capacity building programmes.
CSA is part of the Prime Minister’s Office and is managed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. For more news and information, please visit www.csa.gov.sg.
About National University of Singapore (NUS)
The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.
Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.
For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg.
