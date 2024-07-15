Constellium Advances Decarbonization Efforts with the World’s First Successful Industrial-Scale Production of Aluminium Slab Using Hydrogen Combustion

The slab will be used to manufacture value-added aluminium automotive solutions, including for the electric vehicle market.

PARIS, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the successful completion of its first industrial-scale hydrogen casting at C-TEC, Constellium's primary R&D center. This casting was performed in a 12-ton furnace following strict internal procedures. Quality monitoring, including the use of Batscan™ technology, an inclusion detection tool for molten aluminium, was conducted and no quality impact from hydrogen combustion on the metal was observed.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our first industrial-scale hydrogen casting. This achievement marks a pivotal step in Constellium's journey towards decarbonizing our industrial activities. Utilizing hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas not only demonstrates our commitment to sustainability but also paves the way for future innovations in green technologies,” said Ludovic Piquier, Senior VP, Manufacturing Excellence and Chief Technical Officer of Constellium.

The 12-ton aluminium slab produced using hydrogen will be further processed at our Neuf-Brisach site in France for use in electric vehicles. This milestone is significant in our roadmap towards decarbonizing our industrial activities, as we have begun exploring the performance of hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas at an industrial scale, provided that hydrogen is green, more accessible, and cost-effective for industrial applications.

Constellium is actively involved in various multi-stakeholder projects aimed at advancing hydrogen technologies for industrial decarbonization. One notable initiative is HyInHeat ("Hydrogen technologies for decarbonization of industrial heating processes"), a European Union-funded project exploring the substitution of natural gas with hydrogen in aluminium and steel transformation processes. In addition to its focus on hydrogen, Constellium is exploring alternative decarbonization technologies, including direct electrification solutions compatible with existing furnaces.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations; the Russian war on Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.