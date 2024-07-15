Business Reporter: Partnerships, stakeholder engagement and expert data management
What it takes to improve wound care outcomes in the NHS through innovationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mölnlycke Health Care, a leading MedTech company talk about how innovation and digital technology solutions can be leveraged to transform wound care with a view to helping the NHS to grapple with budget constraints and aging demographics. With 25-50 per cent of hospital beds occupied by patients with a wound and a fifth of them developing pressure ulcers, the UKs healthcare must increasingly seek ways in which it can leverage digital technology solutions in order to turn these negative trends around.
To facilitate this shift, Mölnlycke Health Care have launched a series of roundtable discussions inviting health care professionals, industry and procurement experts to share ideas regarding what major players in the space should look out for when bringing about a paradigm shift.
Insights gained from a landmark roundtable discussion at the Royal College of General Practitioners convened by Mölnlycke Health Care suggest that collaboration between different stakeholders and support for users of new technologies are key elements of leveraging innovation in healthcare effectively. Partnerships forged early between industry and health care service providers will pave the way for innovative solutions to be adopted and implemented without friction. Most importantly, clinicians and healthcare workers need reassurance that digital tools aren’t to replace but to assist and augment their work. Gaining the right insights from data, as well as data security are also key areas. Clinicians and staff working with digital technology need education, awareness programmes and implementation support to keep the frustration that often comes with digital deployments to a minimum, as well as to have their buy-in. Meanwhile, high-quality, real world data from digital applications can help by enriching small pilots with evidence that the technology can drive significantly better outcomes.
The roundtable has also pointed out that a nuanced approach to the three tiers of healthcare (secondary and tertiary versus primary) that takes their differences in terms of time and resources into account are also paramount. Mölnlycke Health Care, a company with a strong sustainability focus, shares the values that the NHS is championing by working consistently towards the delivery of its carbon emission targets. Their commitments are a driver to find new, environmentally more sustainable ways of operating and digital solutions can act as a vehicle for this aim.
To learn more about how innovation can reduce budget spend and patient suffering, read the article.
