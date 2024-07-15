Surfshark launches Alternative Number, allowing users to safeguard their phone number online

The service is part of Alternative ID, which provides users with an alternative identity and email address to keep their true identity concealed online.

Cybersecurity company Surfshark has launched a new addition to its Alternative ID product — Alternative Number. The service provides users with a virtual US-based phone number (accessible through the Surfshark app), which can be used for receiving calls or receiving and replying to messages. Alternative Number will help users safeguard their phone number from strangers online, minimize spam calls and messages, and shield their phone number from untrusted websites.

“It can be difficult to keep your phone number to yourself online. We’re constantly asked for our numbers whenever we post ad listings, shop online, or sign up for free products/services. But there’s no telling where your number ends up once you share it online. Spammers can scrape it from online ads, data brokers may be able to purchase it from the companies you share it with, and hackers might be able to steal it if the company you share it with isn’t secure enough. Alternative Number is meant to safeguard you from these threats.”, says Sarunas Sereika, Alternative ID Product Manager.

Alternative Number is similar to so-called “burner phones” because it provides an alternative phone number, allowing you to conceal your primary one. But what sets Alternative Number apart is that it can be paired with even more alternative details provided by Alternative ID. It also has a transparent privacy policy available online, and it works for as long as you want (it can be changed every 30 days free of extra charge). However, users of Alternative Number are not able to make calls or be the first to send messages—they can only receive calls and receive and reply to messages.

“Alternative Number is meant to be used on websites with vague privacy protection practices or when you’re asked to post your number publicly (e.g., for ad listings or when registering on public WiFi at airports or other establishments). However, Alternative Number is not meant to be used with official and trustworthy establishments, such as governmental institutions or banks that require your real details.”, adds Sarunas Sereika.

Unlike regular phone numbers, users won’t have to worry about roaming costs. They can receive calls and messages to the Surfshark app whenever they are — the only thing they need is internet connectivity. At the moment, only US-based numbers are available, but Surfshark plans to add more locations in the future.

Alternative Number is a feature of Alternative ID. With Alternative ID, users can enter their preferred gender, birth date, and country, and Surfshark will generate an alternative name and email address to use online while keeping their true identity concealed.

Alternative Number is a paid add-on for Alternative ID, which is included in all Surfshark bundles. To get Alternative Number, choose any Surfshark plan, go to your accounts and upgrade to Alternative Number, and click “add to plan” in the Alternative Number field. The cost of the service varies from $4.99 to $2.99 (before taxes) per month based on the time left until the end of the subscription. The more months left, the lower the price will be. For more information on Surfshark’s Alternative Number, please visit the link:

https://surfshark.com/blog/surfshark-launches-alternative-number.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company focused on developing humanized privacy and security solutions. The Surfshark One suite includes one of the very few VPNs audited by independent security experts, an officially certified antivirus, a private search tool, and a data leak alert system. Surfshark is recognized as the Tech Advisor’s Editor’s Choice for 2024. For a closer look at Surfshark in 2023, visit our annual wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our research hub at: surfshark.com/research.

