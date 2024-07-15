Surrogacy Market: Size, Share, Competitive Insights, and Trend Analysis by Type and Technology to 2026

Surrogacy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and Technology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surrogacy market, valued at $112.80 million in 2015, is projected to reach $201.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025. Surrogacy, an assisted reproduction method, involves intended parents working with a surrogate who carries the baby to term. There are two main types: traditional surrogacy, where the surrogate's eggs are used, making her the biological mother, and gestational surrogacy, where there is no biological link between the surrogate and the baby.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06580

Factors Driving Market Growth

The increase in infertility issues, such as reduced sperm count and problems in egg or sperm production, is a significant factor driving the growth of the surrogacy market. Infertility can result from various factors, including hormonal changes, stress, alcohol consumption, and steroid use. Additionally, technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, greater awareness of infertility treatments, and the proliferation of fertility clinics contribute to market growth.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the surrogacy market. Lockdowns and restrictions have led to the suspension of new infertility treatments in many fertility clinics worldwide. For example, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) recommended halting new cycles of assisted reproduction techniques in March 2020, including IVF and egg freezing, until the pandemic situation was more controlled.

Technological and Regulatory Challenges

Despite the positive trends, the surrogacy market faces challenges. The high cost of surrogacy procedures and stringent regulations in several countries hinder market growth. Infertility can stem from various causes, including genetic factors, excessive exposure to certain chemicals and toxins, and health conditions like diabetes and cancer. In men, low sperm count can be influenced by factors such as alcohol consumption and steroid use. In women, infertility can result from hormonal disorders, uterine abnormalities, blocked fallopian tubes, stress, and chronic illnesses.

Market Segmentation

The global surrogacy market is segmented by type, technology, end user, and region:

Type: Gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy

Technology: IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), IVF without ICSI, and intrauterine insemination (IUI)

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Insights

In 2015, gestational surrogacy dominated the market and is expected to continue this trend, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates. The IVF with ICSI segment held the largest market share due to its effectiveness in treating male infertility.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative region for the surrogacy market, with countries like India offering more affordable surrogacy options compared to developed countries. The region's market growth is bolstered by the adoption of gestational surrogacy, increased fertility tourism, and rising awareness of fertility treatments. However, technological limitations and cultural barriers in less developed countries within Asia-Pacific may restrict market growth.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global surrogacy market include:

New Hope Fertility Center

IVI RMA Global

Clinic Scanfert

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

NOVA IVI Fertility

Houston Fertility Center

Ovation Fertility

Extraordinary Conceptions

Care Fertility Group

Growing Generations LLC

Future Prospects

The surrogacy market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and the growing number of fertility clinics. Addressing the high costs and regulatory challenges will be crucial for market expansion. With continued innovation and supportive policies, the surrogacy market can provide viable solutions for individuals facing infertility issues globally.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06580

