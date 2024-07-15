Oral Antibiotics Market Analysis Report: Application, Origin, and Drug Type (2024-2032)

Oral Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Class, by Spectrum of Activity, by Application, by Drug Origin, by Drug Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oral antibiotics market, valued at $22.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2032. Oral antibiotics, ingested by mouth in forms such as tablets, capsules, or liquids, treat bacterial infections by targeting and eliminating bacteria or inhibiting their growth once absorbed into the bloodstream.

Applications and Market Dynamics

Oral antibiotics are essential in treating various bacterial infections, including respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, and gastrointestinal infections. Prescriptions are tailored based on infection type, specific bacteria, and patient-specific factors like allergies and medical history.

The market's growth is driven by several factors:

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The global rise in bacterial infections boosts demand for effective oral antibiotics.

Antibiotic Resistance: The need for new and improved antibiotics to combat resistant strains propels market growth.

Population Growth and Healthcare Access: As the global population increases and healthcare access improves, the consumption of oral antibiotics rises.

Geriatric Population: Older individuals, more susceptible to infections, contribute significantly to the market.

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure: Especially in developing economies, improved access and awareness drive market expansion.

Pharmaceutical R&D Investments: Ongoing research and development activities lead to innovative antibiotics with enhanced efficacy and safety.

However, the market faces challenges, including the rise of antibiotic resistance, stringent regulatory requirements, adverse effects, safety concerns, and a growing preference for non-antibiotic alternatives. Over-the-counter medication availability and self-medication practices can also hinder market growth.

Economic Impact and Pharmaceutical R&D

Despite economic downturns, the demand for oral antibiotics remains stable due to their critical role in treating health conditions. The aging population further supports this demand. However, pharmaceutical companies may face R&D challenges due to funding constraints, potentially slowing the introduction of new antibiotics.

A Deloitte report from January 2023 highlighted a significant drop in pharma R&D ROI to 1.2% in 2022, the lowest in 13 years, with the average cost of developing a new drug rising to $2.3 billion. These financial constraints could impact the industry's ability to address antibiotic resistance and develop effective treatments.

Market Segmentation

By Class:

Beta Lactam & Beta Lactamase Inhibitors (penicillin, cephalosporin, others)

Quinolones

Macrolides

Others

Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors dominated in 2022 due to their broad-spectrum activity. Quinolones are expected to grow significantly due to their effectiveness against resistant bacteria.

By Spectrum of Activity:

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics

Mid/Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

Broad-spectrum antibiotics held the highest revenue share in 2022, vital for treating diverse infections amid rising resistance.

By Application:

Community Respiratory Tract Infections (CARTIS)

Urinary Acquired Tract Infections (UTIS)

Dental

Others

UTIs led in 2022, driven by high prevalence, particularly among females and diabetic patients.

By Drug Origin:

Natural

Semisynthetic

Synthetic

Semisynthetic antibiotics held the largest share in 2022. The synthetic segment is expected to grow rapidly due to their advantages in combating antimicrobial resistance.

By Drug Type:

Branded

Generics

Branded drugs dominated in 2022, but generics are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR due to affordability and regulatory support.

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2022, driven by high antibiotic consumption, availability, and a large patient pool.

Competitive Landscape

Major players include Abbott Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations are common to enhance product portfolios.

Recent Developments

Acquisition: In October 2021, Sandoz acquired GSK’s cephalosporin antibiotics business, strengthening its market position.

Product Launch: In May 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical launched generic erythromycin tablets for various bacterial infections.

Collaboration: In November 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. collaborated with Venatorx Pharmaceuticals to develop new inhibitors for gram-negative bacteria.

