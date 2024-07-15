How the Emery-Weiner School used Smarter Surfaces' Whiteboard Films to upgrade their classrooms
U.S School finds treasure in Smarter Surfaces' self adhesive whiteboard film. Here’s an insider story on how to transform regular walls into dry-erase surfaces.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emery-Weiner School in Southwest Houston is a renowned co-educational institute offering senior and high school education in a modern setting, designed for learning and growth. Providing maximum support to uphold the highest standards of education that can shape the future of the students has been the core objective of the institution since its inception. In an effort to ensure the best educational infrastructure and improved student engagement in the classrooms, they upgraded their learning spaces with Smarter Surfaces Whiteboard Films and the results have surpassed all expectations.
Terry Nelson, the Director of Facilities at the Emery-Weiner School mentioned – “We loved Smarter Surfaces' Self-Adhesive Whiteboard Films. The ease of application was amazing – our learning spaces were transformed in no time, with minimal disruption. This has been a game-changer for both teachers and students. Teachers now have a versatile writing surface, allowing for more dynamic and interactive lessons. The convenience of the self-adhesive film has made creating collaborative learning environments simple. It supports a more engaging and productive learning experience for the students.”
Reduced attention spans of students and less classroom engagement have been a concern for all educational institutes in recent times. However, the Emery-Weiner School quickly found out that a simple solution like the whiteboard film can be extremely helpful in keeping students better engaged and interested in lessons. It also helped with creativity and peer learning.
Smarter Surfaces, a leader in collaborative surface solutions, is well known for their range of innovative whiteboard surface products that include the award-winning whiteboard paint, whiteboard wallpapers, and the self adhesive whiteboard films. Each of these products comes with their unique features to match different needs.
While the paints and wallpapers are designed to transform any smooth wall, wood, or glass surface into a high-end whiteboard, the self-adhesive whiteboard films turn any smooth, non-absorbent surface, except walls, into a dry-erase board. This makes it the best choice for several applications, including:
- Refurbishing old whiteboards or blackboards
- Creating writable surfaces on desks, tables, doors, and windows
- Transforming glass partitions into writable dividers
The Emery-Weiner School wanted to bring collaborative learning to the forefront by turning different surfaces into effective whiteboards. Time has been a critical factor in the project because they needed the learning spaces to be operational immediately after the new upgrade. Plus, they wanted a premium whiteboard solution that was simple to install and would provide unmatched service for years.
Smarter Surfaces self adhesive whiteboard films were just the right solution for their needs. The self adhesive backing, which needs to be removed just before application, makes the installation process extremely simple. It takes minimal time and effort to complete the application even when done on a large scale. Apart from being a quick solution, these whiteboard rolls offer a bunch of added benefits that make them the perfect classroom partner for teachers, an interesting collaborative solution for the kids, and a maintenance-free, long-term upgrade for school management.
Features and Benefits of Self Adhesive Whiteboard Films
- High-quality dry-erase surface: Provides a smooth, easy-to-write-on surface that can be easily wiped clean with a regular whiteboard eraser or microfibre cloth without leaving stains or ghosting. This ensures a pristine surface to start work every time.
- Provides limitless collaborative space: Transforms any desk, tabletop, doors, or partitions into a writable dry-erase board eliminating any space limitations for teaching or collaboration.
- Promotes easy learning: By transforming furniture into writable surfaces, the whiteboard films make it simple for the students to jot down notes, doubts, to-do lists, or creative ideas right on their desks without missing a bit.
- Durable and scratch-resistant: Smarter Surfaces whiteboard films withstand frequent use and maintain its functionality over time. They deliver commercial grade performance and maintain the same dry-erase surface quality over the years.
- Needs no upkeep: These environment-friendly whiteboard films don’t require any special care or maintenance. Just wipe them down like a regular whiteboard to keep the surface free from dust and stains.
- Cost-effective: It provides a more affordable alternative to traditional whiteboards. Even large scale installations aren’t very expensive considering the ROI and there is no extra cost for regular upkeep.
A clear variant of Smarter Surfaces whiteboard film is also available, which ensures that any furniture surface can be turned into a dry-erase board without changing the color of the furniture or altering the aesthetics of the space.
Several corporate houses and even households have embraced whiteboard films to transform their spaces. According to the Office Manager of Redbridge Consulting, “The whiteboard film installation process was incredibly straightforward, making it a breeze to set up. The writing surface itself performs just as well as our standard whiteboards – markers erase cleanly and leave no ghosting. Overall, a very good solution.”
Smarter Surfaces’ self-adhesive whiteboard film rolls are a valuable asset not only for educational institutions but also for offices, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. It is a simple and effective way to create writable surfaces that nurture creativity, collaboration, and information sharing.
About the company: Established in Dublin, Ireland in 2011, Smarter Surfaces has emerged as a preeminent force in the realm of collaborative surface solutions, boasting a presence in over 20 countries across the globe. Their innovative journey began in 2012 with the launch of the now market-leading Smart Whiteboard Paint in the United States.
Smarter Surfaces goes beyond traditional options, offering a comprehensive suite of whiteboard, magnetic, and projection screen solutions. This diverse portfolio extends beyond paints to encompass wallpapers and films, catering to a wide range of project needs and preferences. The company fosters a strong network of partnerships with contractors, architects, and designers around the world. Smarter Surfaces' dedication to excellence is demonstrably evident by their continuous investment in Research & Development which has ensured the creation of cutting-edge solutions revolutionizing the collaborative surface solution market. The brand is socially committed and is sincerely invested in designing only environment-friendly products.
