Minister Senzo Mchunu outlines priorities for Ministry of Police in Seventh Administration, 15 Jul
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the new members of the National Executive for the seventh administration, the Ministry of Police comprising the Minister, Mr Senzo Mchunu, as well as two Deputy Ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo will convene a media briefing to take the public and media into confidence, over the Ministry’s priorities as far as the safety and security of the country is concerned.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing, scheduled as follows:
Date: Monday, 15 July 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Media enquiries
Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi
Ministry spokesperson
Cell: 0765230085
Major General Nonkululeko Phokane
SAPS Component Head: Corporate Communication and Liaison
Cell: 0836456252