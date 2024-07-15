Petrol stations under the pump for unsafe fuel transfers

EPA officers have been made aware of drivers allegedly unloading fuel from their tankers into underground storage tanks without sufficient capacity, estimating when they are full and as a result increasing the risk of fuel spills.

NSW EPA Executive Director Operations, Jason Gordon said we’re cracking down on the entire industry to stamp out this irresponsible and dangerous practice.

“We’re making it absolutely clear to every transport company, driver, distributor, wholesaler, and retailer, if you’re engaging in unsafe and risky fuel transfers it must stop immediately.

“We’re rolling out a compliance campaign and we’ll take regulatory action if we find you’re breaking the law by taking this unnecessary risk.

“We’re talking about the transportation and handling of a highly dangerous substance that is subject to strict legal requirements and could see a person fined up to $55,000 and face imprisonment, for corporations maximum fines are $275,000.

“In the event of an uncontrolled spill of petrol there is a serious risk to the public, the drivers unloading the tankers, employees, and the environment.

“The community expects they can fill up at the bowser safely and those living or running a business in close proximity to a service station shouldn’t be put at unnecessary risk.”

The EPA has notified SafeWork NSW and is notifying other inter-state regulatory authorities. If you suspect unsafe practices at a service station, please contact the 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.