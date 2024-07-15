The Expanding Frontier of Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

VR in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, Technology and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market was valued at $240.91 million in 2018 and is projected to soar to $2,383.68 million by 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026. This remarkable growth is propelled by several key factors including the rising incidences of neurological disorders, increased demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, and a growing awareness of the benefits of VR technologies. Furthermore, advancements in information technology, such as improved computers, internet connectivity, and mobile applications, are expected to drive the market forward. However, challenges such as high treatment costs, data privacy concerns, and limited access to VR technology in developing regions could impede market expansion. On the flip side, the increasing application of VR in advanced dental procedures and cancer therapies is set to offer significant growth opportunities.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is poised to transform the healthcare industry by integrating IT solutions that enhance patient treatment methods. VR aids in medical training, marketing, surgical procedures, and disease awareness campaigns. As a diagnostic tool, VR, when combined with techniques like MRI/CT scans, offers powerful insights. It also proves beneficial in treating panic attacks and anxiety, using cognitive distraction methods to alleviate pain.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The VR in healthcare market is segmented into VR semiconductor components, VR devices, VR sensors, and others. In 2018, the VR sensors segment was the leading contributor and is expected to maintain its dominance due to their extensive use in movement and gesture tracking during cancer and neurological surgeries.

By Technology

Based on technology, the market is divided into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector & display walls. The projector & display walls segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to its increasing usage and convenience, particularly in virtual reality rooms that provide immersive 3D visualizations for multiple users simultaneously.

By End User

The end-user segment includes hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is projected to expand during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of VR for assisting surgeries and treating neurological and cancer conditions.

Regional Insights

Regionally, the VR in healthcare market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America leads the global market, largely due to substantial private and government investments in healthcare technologies and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. This region is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global VR in healthcare market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This comprehensive report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of current trends and future projections in the VR in healthcare market from 2019 to 2026. Stakeholders can use this information to identify prevailing opportunities and formulate region-specific strategies. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of market drivers and restraints, regional market conditions, and competitive dynamics, enabling companies to make informed business decisions.

The expansion of VR in healthcare represents a significant leap forward, promising improved patient outcomes, innovative treatment methods, and enhanced medical training. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of VR in healthcare is set to create a dynamic and transformative impact on the industry.

