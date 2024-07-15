Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare environmental services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.6 billion in 2023 to $17.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labor shortage, increased awareness of healthcare-associated infections, rising emphasis on infection control, growing aging population, surge in healthcare facilities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The healthcare environmental services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of robotics in environmental services, increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices, growing demand for outsourcing environmental services, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, integration of smart technologies for environmental monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Environmental Services Market

An increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is driving the healthcare environmental services market going forward. Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are infections that patients acquire while receiving treatment for another condition in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital or a clinic. Healthcare environmental services are beneficial in minimizing the chances of acquiring hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) as these services ensure the surfaces are sterile and infection-free.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the healthcare environmental services market include Veolia North America LLC, Sodexo Group, Waste Management Inc., Aramark Corporation, Republic Services Inc., ABM Industries Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Steris PLC, Stericycle Inc., Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC, Healthcare Services Group Inc., US Ecology Inc., AVI Foodsystems Inc., Clean Earth LLC, Crothall Healthcare Inc., Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Servicon Systems Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Xanitos Inc., Triumvirate Environmental Inc., Daniels Health, BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Medasend Biomedical Inc., BWS Inc., EnviroMed Services Inc., OctoClean Riverside CA, EcoMed Services LLC, Healthcare Medical Waste Services LLC, MedPro Disposal, Bio-Serv..

Major companies operating in the healthcare environmental services market are developing sterilization wrap to increase their profitability in the market. Sterilization wrap in healthcare environmental services refers to a material used to package and protect medical instruments and devices during the sterilization process.

Segments:

1) By Type: Janitorial Cleaning Services, Enhanced Cleaning Technology

2) By Facility Type: Acute Care, Post-Acute-Care, Non-Acute Care

3) By End User: Medical Device Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the healthcare environmental services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of healthcare environmental services.

Healthcare Environmental Services Market Definition

Healthcare environmental services refer to the department and functions within a healthcare facility responsible for maintaining a clean, safe, and hygienic environment. These services prevent the spread of infections, ensure patient safety, and promote overall health and well-being within the healthcare setting.

Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare environmental services market size, healthcare environmental services market drivers and trends, healthcare environmental services market major players, healthcare environmental services competitors' revenues, healthcare environmental services market positioning, and healthcare environmental services market growth across geographies. The healthcare environmental services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

