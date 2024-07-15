Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.88 billion in 2023 to $15.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in machine learning, rise in industrial automation, collaborative robots (cobots), government initiatives and support, increased computing power.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in ai algorithms, integration of ai in healthcare, expanding applications in service sector, focus on human-robot interaction (hri), environmental monitoring and disaster response.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

The rise in demand for industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) robot market going forward. Industrial robots are controllable, programmable devices used in manufacturing and industrial operations to support or replace human labor. AI can enable industrial robots to perform complex tasks such as visual inspection, quality control, and adaptive manufacturing processes with greater autonomy and adaptability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market include Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Intel Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Omron Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, The Yaskawa Electric Corporation, iRobot, Xilinx, Inc., Geek+, Universal Robots, Ubtech Robotics, Brain Corp., Boston Dynamics, Starship Technologies, Vicarious FPC Inc., Diligent Robotics, Cobalt Robotics, Inc., Hanson Robotics Ltd., Blue Frog Robotics, Neurala Inc., Promobot, Miso Robotics.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence robot market are focusing on innovative technologies, such as the third-generation AI autonomy platform, to sustain their position in the market. An AI autonomy platform is a system that enables machines to operate independently without direct human intervention but within constraints to achieve a goal.

Segments:

1) By Robot Type: Service Robots, Industrial Robots, Other Robot Types

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise

4) By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

5) By End-User Industry: Military And Defense, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) robots.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) robots refer to robotic systems or machines equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. They can perform repetitive tasks with precision and increased speed, learn processes, perform functions autonomously without human intervention, and reduce human error, increasing accuracy and efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) robots market size, artificial intelligence (AI) robots market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) robots market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) robots competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) robots market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) robots market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

