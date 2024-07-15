PM Manele meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

The Solomon Islands delegation met President Xi and Chinese Officials in China last week

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit to China in Beijing Friday last week.

At the meeting, President Xi said China regards the Solomon Islands as a good friend, good partner and good brother, while pledging China’s support to Solomon Islands in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions and in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Xi said China is ready to enhance strategic communication with the Solomon Islands to firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests and addressing major concerns, enhance the synergy between the Belt and Road cooperation and the development strategy of the Solomon Islands, deepen cooperation in areas such as rural development, medical services, infrastructure, sustainable development and climate change response, and work together to build a community with a shared future between the two countries in the new era, thereby bringing greater benefits to the two peoples.

President Xi said China has always been committed to an independent foreign policy of peace, and advocates that all countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, are equals.

“China’s friendly cooperation with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island countries is a sincere effort to assist these island nations in achieving development, falls within the framework of South-South cooperation, and is part of the common development of the Global South, without targeting any third party or seeking any selfish gain,” Xi said.

“China is willing to continue providing assistance within its capacity to help the Solomon Islands achieve development, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum, and promote the common interests of developing countries,” Xi added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manele’s visit to China began in Fujian Province, where he witnessed China’s remarkable development achievements and felt the immense potential and broad prospects of cooperation between the Solomon Islands and China.

Manele noted that China has set an example for developing countries, saying China advocates the common values of humanity, upholds multilateralism, avoids forming exclusive cliques or playing geopolitical games, does not require other countries to take sides, and calls on the international community to strengthen unity and cooperation.

According to Manele, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi are conducive to promoting world peace, stability and common development, which are of great significance for small countries like the Solomon Islands. Thanks to the participation in Belt and Road cooperation, the Solomon Islands has made significant progress in areas including infrastructure construction, he said.

Manele said the Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the one-China principle, resolutely opposes any form of “Taiwan independence,” and firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification.

He added that the Solomon Islands is ready to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and build a community with a shared future between the two sides.

Both sides issued a joint statement, agreeing to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Solomon Islands in the new era based on mutual respect and common development, and to build a community with a shared future between China and the Solomon Islands in the new era.

ENDS///