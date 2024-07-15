Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.04 billion in 2023 to $24.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automation for efficiency, enhanced situational awareness, military modernization programs, global security concerns, cost reduction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous systems integration, adoption of ai in maintenance, customization and flexibility, swarm intelligence, advanced surveillance and reconnaissance.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13582&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Market

The increasing defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense market going forward. Defense expenditure, or military expenditure refers to the total amount of financial resources that a government allocates to fund its military forces, defense-related activities, and national security initiatives. Defense expenditure is used in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics capabilities within the defense and aerospace sectors to enhance military capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to national security.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-and-robotics-in-aerospace-and-defense-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market include Microsoft Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, ThyssenKrupp, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Nvidia Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Rolls-Royce, Leidos, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, T-Systems International GmbH, Safran, Indra Sistemas SA, QinetiQ, SITA, Spark Cognition, GE Aviation, Iris Automation Inc.

Major companies operating in artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense markets are focusing on introducing advanced robotic systems, such as unmanned ground vehicles, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a robotic system that operates on land without an onboard human operator.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) Or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Military, Commercial Aviation, Space

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense.

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Market Definition

Artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense refer to the integration of AI and robotics technologies into various aspects of the industry, including military operations, commercial aviation, and space exploration. AI is extensively used in the military segment for various applications, such as big data analytics for better decision-making, threat detection, and automated response to network attacks, significantly enhancing defense capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace and Defense Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market size, artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market major players, artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market positioning, and artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293