Crossject to attend H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference


Dijon, France, July 15th 2024, 07:30 CET -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE®, its emergency treatment for the management of epileptic crises based on its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, announces it will attend the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place in New York September 9-11, 2024.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company
based in France and the U.S. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an
epileptic rescue therapy, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S.
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular
injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development
include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma
attacks.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Natasha Drapeau
Cohesion Bureau
+41 76 823 75 27
natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com

Media
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49
sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com		  


