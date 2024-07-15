Automotive Fuel Injector Global Market 2024 To Reach $96.1 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Automotive Fuel Injector Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive fuel injector market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.88 billion in 2023 to $71.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fuel efficiency regulations, demand for performance, emissions reduction requirements, shift from carburetors to injectors, improvement in engine design.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive fuel injector market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $96.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emission norms and regulations, hybrid and electric vehicle integration, demand for lightweight components, rise in vehicle production, advanced engine designs. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in fuel injection, enhanced efficiency and precision, direct injection dominance, multi-hole injector designs, compact and lightweight injectors.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Fuel Injector Market

The increasing demand for passenger vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the automotive fuel injector market going forward. A passenger vehicle is a road motor vehicle designed to accommodate no more than nine people (including the driver) and is used for passenger transportation. A fuel injector pumps fuel into the engine properly to ensure that a passenger vehicle operates as efficiently as possible.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive fuel injector market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., BorgWarner Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporatio, Woodward Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc., Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Standard Motor Products Inc., Holly Inc., Stanadyne LLC, Carter Fuel Systems, SARD Co. Ltd., Edelbrock LLC, Aeromotive Inc., GB Remanufacturing Inc., Wilson Manifolds Inc., ASNU Corporation Europe Ltd., Fuel Injector Clinic, DeatschWerks LLC, TLF Performance Parts, Tomei Powered Inc., Delphi Technologies, Hyundai KEFICO Corporation.

Major companies operating in the automotive fuel injector market are focusing on innovative products such as advanced electronic fuel injection systems to drive revenues in their market. Electronic fuel injection systems are a kind of fuel injection system managed by an engine control unit (ECU) which are used in contemporary automobiles because of their capacity to offer increased engine performance, lower emissions, and better fuel efficiency.

Segments:

1) By Type: Throttle Body Injection, Multipoint Fuel Injection, Other Types

2) By Fuel: Diesel Fuel Injectors, Gasoline Fuel Injectors

3) By Pressure Range: High Pressure Injectors, Low Pressure Injectors

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive fuel injector market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive fuel injector.

Automotive Fuel Injector Market Definition

An automotive fuel injector is a device that atomizes and injects fuel into an internal combustion engine. It is used to precisely time the atomization of the energy and its direct injection into the combustion chamber.

Automotive Fuel Injector Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Fuel Injector Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive fuel injector market size, automotive fuel injector market drivers and trends, automotive fuel injector market major players, automotive fuel injector competitors' revenues, automotive fuel injector market positioning, and automotive fuel injector market growth across geographies. The automotive fuel injector market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

