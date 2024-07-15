PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 15, 2024 Jinggoy issues stern warning vs TV, movie producers violating the Eddie Garcia law SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has issued a stern warning against production outfits flagrantly violating the recently-enacted Eddie Garcia law, saying they could already be held liable pending the issuance of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11996. "Malinaw ang nakasaad sa batas: Itinatakda na sa walo hanggang labing-apat na oras lang kada araw ang dapat na working hours ng mga manggagawa sa entertainment industry. Ang hindi pagsunod sa probisyon ng ngayon ay ganap ng batas na Eddie Garcia law ay may karampatang multa na P100,000 hanggang kalahating milyong piso," Estrada, who steered the passage in the Senate of RA 11996, stressed. It has come to the attention of the Senate leader that some production outfits continue to be engaged in 20 to 22 hours of shooting, a blatant violation of Section 9 of RA 11996. Based on the information that reached Estrada, some production executives claim that RA 11996 is not yet enforceable due to the lack of any existing IRR. The measure was signed into law last May 24. "The hours of work shall be eight hours a day which can be extended to a maximum of fourteen, exclusive of meal periods. In no case shall the total number of work hours be more than 60 hours a week. They cannot circumvent the law by claiming that the Eddie Garcia law cannot be enforced without an IRR. This is untenable," Estrada, a labor advocate, stressed. Estrada cited a Supreme Court ruling issued on October 6, 2008, which held that implementing rules are not necessary to give legal effect to the provisions of a law. Furthermore, the senator who sponsored the measure in the upper chamber pointed out that Section 33 of RA 11996 states that it shall take effect 15 days following the completion of its publication either in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. RA 11996 was uploaded in the Official Gazette last May 28, four days after it was signed into law. "Isinabatas natin itong Eddie Garcia Law para magkaroon ng malinaw at makatarungan na mga patakaran, pamantayan at alinsunod sa matagal ng panawagan ng mga manggagawa sa movie at TV industry na matiyak na mapapangalagaan ang kanilang kapakanan at karapatan sa trabaho," he said. "Uulitin ko, mayroon ng umiiral na batas at ang sinumang lalabag dito ay dapat handang tanggapin ang kaukulang parusa kapag sila ay napatunayang nagkasala," Estrada said.