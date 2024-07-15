Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market 2024 To Reach $64.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.5%

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.35 billion in 2023 to $28.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising cyber threats, automation for threat detection, shortage of cybersecurity talent, advanced persistent threats, data breaches and privacy concerns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in sophistication of malware, ai-enhanced threat hunting, exponential growth of data, zero-day threat protection, integration with security orchestration.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

The increasing instances of cyber threats are expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market going forward. A cyber threat is defined as a malicious act intended to steal or damage data or disrupt the digital well-being and stability of an enterprise. Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in cybersecurity by leveraging advanced algorithms to rapidly detect, analyze, and mitigate evolving cyber threats, enhancing overall threat intelligence and response capabilities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Trellix, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, NortonLifeLock, Xilinx Inc., Gen Digital Inc., Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, LexisNexis, FireEye Inc., Darktrace, SentinelOne, Vectra AI Inc., Cybereason, Venafi Inc., Securonix Inc., Cylance Inc., SparkCognition, Tessian, Acalvio Technologies Inc..

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market are increasing their focus on introducing technologically advanced solutions, such as AI-powered cybersecurity assistants, to gain a competitive edge in the market. AI-powered cybersecurity assistants are advanced software tools that utilize artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning techniques to assist cybersecurity professionals.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Application: Antivirus Or Antimalware, Data Loss Prevention, Fraud Detection Or Anti-Fraud, Identity And Access Management, Intrusion Detection Or Prevention System, Risk And Compliance Management, Security And Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence, Other Applications

5) By End-User: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Enterprise, Retail, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Infrastructure, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity refers to the application of advanced computational algorithms and machine learning techniques to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security measures in protecting digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. AI in cybersecurity is utilized to analyze risk data, detect and respond to threats, and predict breach risks.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market major players, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market positioning, and artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

