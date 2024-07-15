Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in life sciences market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing number of clinical trials, increasing adoption of ai in the domain of research and development, high emphasis on the development of precision medicine and personalized drugs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in life sciences market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing interest in real-time remote patient monitoring (rpm) systems, increasing demand for AI in drug discovery, the increasing adoption of ai in medical imaging analysis.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13587&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market

The increasing interest in real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the life sciences market going forward. A remote patient monitoring system is a technology-driven healthcare solution designed to monitor patients' health outside of traditional healthcare settings. AI in life sciences contributes significantly to remote patient monitoring by providing continuous, personalized, and data-driven insights that enable proactive healthcare management.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in life sciences market include Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in the life sciences market are focusing on innovative products with technological advancements, such as drug discovery software, to sustain their position in the market. Drug discovery software refers to a category of computer programs and applications designed to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers in the process of discovering new drugs..

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in the life sciences market are focusing on innovative products with technological advancements, such as drug discovery software, to sustain their position in the market. Drug discovery software refers to a category of computer programs and applications designed to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers in the process of discovering new drugs.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Medical Diagnosis, Biotechnology, Clinical Trails, Precision and Personalized Medicine, Patient Monitoring

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in life sciences market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in life sciences.

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences refers to the application of AI technologies and techniques in various domains within the life sciences industry. The integration of AI in life sciences aims to enhance and expedite processes, improve decision-making, and generate valuable insights from complex data sets.

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in life sciences market size, artificial intelligence in life sciences market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in life sciences market major players, artificial intelligence in life sciences competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in life sciences market positioning, and artificial intelligence in life sciences market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in life sciences market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chipsets-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence in HR Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-hr-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293