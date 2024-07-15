Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.7%

Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart blocks treatment devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.11 billion in 2023 to $3.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (icds), evolution of cardiac resynchronization therapy (crt), miniaturization and leadless devices, clinical trials and evidence-based medicine, guidelines and recommendations, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The heart blocks treatment devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to wireless connectivity and remote monitoring, expansion of wearable cardioverter defibrillators (wcds), personalized treatment algorithms, patient-centric design and comfort, increased adoption of mri-compatible device.

Growth Driver Of The Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel the growth of the heart blocks treatment devices market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases affect the heart and blood vessels and include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. The rapidly increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease is mostly driven by the aging population, changes in lifestyle and diet, and increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, where heart blocks treatment devices can be used to treat cardiovascular disorders by addressing abnormalities or defects in the structures and blocks of the heart.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the heart blocks treatment devices market include MicroPort Scientific Corporation, GE HealthCare, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Zoll Medical Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Abiomed Inc., Cardiac Dimensions, EBR Systems Inc., Endotronix Inc., Calon Cardio, CVRx Inc., BioVentrix Inc., CorWave SA, Leviticus Cardio, BiVACOR, Biotronik SE and CO KG, CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Jarvik Heart Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH..

Major companies operating in the heart block treatment device market are focusing on technological advancements such as dual-chamber pacemakers to provide reliable services to customers. Dual-chamber pacemakers which refer to the technology of leadless pacing systems for treating abnormal or slow heart rhythms.

Segments:

1) By Type: First-Degree Heart Block, Second-Degree Heart Block, Third-Degree Heart Block

2) By Product: Transcutaneous Pacing (TCP), Pacemaker, Mediation, Follow-Up Electrophysiology Study

3) By End-user: Hospital Testing, Home treatment, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the heart blocks treatment devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of heart blocks treatment devices.

Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Market Definition

Heart blocks treatment devices are medical devices used to manage and correct disruptions in the electrical conduction system of the heart, specifically heart block. These devices help regulate the heart's rhythm and ensure proper coordination between the heart's chambers (atria and ventricles).

Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on heart blocks treatment devices market size, heart blocks treatment devices market drivers and trends, heart blocks treatment devices market major players, heart blocks treatment devices competitors' revenues, heart blocks treatment devices market positioning, and heart blocks treatment devices market growth across geographies. The heart blocks treatment devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

