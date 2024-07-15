STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates trooper-involved shooting in Burke

BURKE, Vermont (Sunday, July 14, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a man was shot during a confrontation with state troopers late Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the town of Burke.

The shooting occurred at about 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Route 114 and Pinkham Road. The man was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for treatment of his injuries. As of 11 p.m. Sunday, his condition was unknown.

The troopers involved were uninjured.

This investigation is in its infancy and involves detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, uniformed troopers from Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit.

The identity of the man who was shot will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police will withhold the names of the troopers who fired their weapons for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -