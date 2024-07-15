Appointment to the Magistrates Court

Release date: 15/07/24

A criminal defence lawyer with more than 20 years’ experience has been appointed to the Magistrates Court.

Aaron Almeida is set to begin work with the court next week, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Magistrate Jayne Basheer.

Over the past 22 years, Mr Almeida has practiced in criminal law – and most recently was the principal of his own firm, Almeida and Associates.

He has also worked as Lead Advocacy Instructor with the College of Law in Adelaide.

Mr Almeida is due to begin work as a Magistrate on Monday.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Aaron Almeida has extensive experience in criminal defence law, having specialised in the area for more than 20 years.

He is highly regarded by his peers in South Australia and has been named as one of Adelaide’s leading criminal lawyers for four consecutive years in the prestigious publication Doyle’s Guide.

I congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to his contribution to the courts for years to come.